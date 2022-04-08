Davidson County man who fled country in 2019 because of child sex offense charges arrested in Florida

A man wanted for sex offenses against a child in 2019 was arrested in Florida in January after allegedly fleeing the country for two and a half years.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's office, in October 2019 deputies received a report of a sex offense on a 6-year-old female in the Welcome area.

After a forensic interview and medical exam at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center, detectives determined the child had been sexually assaulted by the live-in boyfriend of the child's babysitter, identified as Joseph Tapper, 34, of Davidson County.

During the early stages of the investigation, detectives discovered Tapper had fled the country and was believed to by living in Jamaica. At that time, warrants for his arrest were issued.

In January 2022, Tapper was detained by U.S. Customs on the active warrant when he returned to the country at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was held at the Broward County Detention Center in Florida and waived extradition before being transported to Davidson County on Feb. 21.

Tapper was charged with felony statutory sex offenses and indecent liberties of a child. He was given a $1 million secured bond and had his initial court appearance on March 22. The date for his trial has been set for July 18.

