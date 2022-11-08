Davidson County residents arrested for stolen items from stores and local airport

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested several people for the possession of stolen items.

A Thomasville man has been arrested for allegedly receiving stolen items from local retail businesses and a Lexington couple has been charged with stealing a van and other items from the Piedmont Triad International Airport Authority.

According to local law enforcement, on Oct. 13 officers with Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search of a residence on Arbor Trail in Thomasville as part of an investigation following reports that the homeowner was receiving stolen property.

As a result of the search, investigators recovered a variety of items from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Home Improvement that had been reported as stolen, which were valued at approximately $10,000.

The resident, Jerry Bryan Owen, 61, was charged with felony organized retail theft. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Dec. 13.

In an unrelated incident, on Oct. 11 the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Lexington couple for possession of stolen property from a construction site in Greensboro.

The sheriff’s department was contacted by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority asking for assistance regarding a 2015 Transit van stolen from a construction site. During the investigation, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office located the van at a residence on Louya Road in Lexington.

Officers also recovered five heavy-duty equipment batteries from Caterpillar vehicles and a spare tire for a semi-truck, also reported stolen from the same construction site.

As a result of the investigation, Victoria and Kenneth Hayden of Lexington were charged with felony receiving stolen property.

They were both given a $5,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Nov. 15.

