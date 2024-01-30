Davidson County Sheriff's Office corporal charged with assault after inmate strangled

A Davidson County Sheriff's Office correctional officer is facing a felony assault charge after court records say he punched and strangled an inmate late last year.

Bryson Hayes, 31, was taken into custody on an aggravated assault with strangulation warrant in connection with the Dec. 1 incident. The sheriff's office reported the assault to the Metro Nashville Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hayes as been placed on administrative leave pending a temporary transfer to a "non-public safety position" while the criminal case is pending, according to a statement from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

"DCSO will await conclusion of the court case to make further determination of his employment status," the sheriff's office said.

Video of the incident showed the inmate spitting on Hayes twice, according to the arrest affidavit. After the second time, Hayes punched the man and threw him to the ground. Once on the ground, Hayes then put the inmate in a chokehold, the affidavit said.

The inmate told investigators he had trouble breathing when Hayes' hands were around his neck, the affidavit said.

The inmate was cleared by a medical team, the sheriff's office said.

Hayes admitted to "placing his arms around the inmate's neck and agreed the actions he took were not DCSO approved tactics," the affidavit said.

He was booked into the Downtown Detention Center Monday at about 2:30 p.m. and released about four and a half hours later on a $3,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Davidson County jailer charged after inmate punched, strangled