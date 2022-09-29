Davidson County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Tyro shopping center death

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect in connection with a shooting death where the victim was recovered in the parking lot of a shopping center in Tyro.

According to law enforcement, at 12:36 p.m. on Sept. 18, Davidson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred at a residence on Oakdale Lane in Tyro.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

While deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services personnel were responding to the scene, it was discovered that two victims had been removed from the residence and transported to the parking lot of the West Davidson Village Shopping Center located at 4705 S. Highway 150.

Upon arrival at the shopping center, officers discovered a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Services personnel attempted to perform live saving measures on the male victim, but he died on the scene. He has been identified as Tyler Burgwyn Brady, 28, of Gold Hill.

The second victim, a 29-year-old female who has not been identified, was transported to Atrium Health Baptist Health Medical Center in Winston-Salem where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, detectives determined the alleged shooter was the resident of the house where the incident occurred who had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He had been identified as Curtis Lee Wall, 40, of Tyro.

More:Murder for hire suspect extradited back to Davidson County from Texas and given a $3 million bond

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have obtained a warrant for Wall’s arrest and have charged him with felony first-degree murder.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Wall are asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 or the Lexington Area Crime stoppers at (336)243-2400.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Davidson County Sheriff Office looking for murder suspect in Tyro shooting