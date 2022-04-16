Davidson desperado's crime spree started as a teen

Apr. 16—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the first story in a three-part "High Point Confidential" series.

Ralph Davis was only 16 years old the first time he saw a man killed. His older brother, Fred, was gunned down right in front of him during a heated dispute in their native Davidson County.

History doesn't tell us how the teen's front-row seat to violence — bloodshed inflicted upon his own family — affected him personally, but we know now that it wasn't the last time he would witness a man's death. In fact, he would watch a man die by his own hands.

During his lifetime, Davis would blaze a trail of crime that spread through Thomasville, High Point, Mocksville, Iredell County and beyond. State newspapers would write seemingly countless words about Davis, few if any of them flattering: Bad boy. Desperado. Bandit. Outlaw. Notorious. Convict. Escapee. Highway robber. Kidnapper. Slayer. Gangster.

Newspapers would compare him to the likes of John Dillinger and Jesse James.

Eventually, Davis would earn a dubious distinction that, even though it sent shivers down the spines of law-abiding citizens, he probably wore with pride:

Public Enemy No. 1.

Davis' first known brush with trouble occurred in May 1928, when he and his brother Fred, 24, got into it with a farmer named James Cornish in Davidson County's Hampton Township. According to newspaper accounts, Cornish crouched low in a gulley as the Davis brothers menacingly approached him after a nasty argument. Words escalated, and Cornish fired — though he claimed Fred Davis shot at him first — and Fred dropped in a pool of blood. Ralph rushed to his brother's side, but it was too late.

In court, Ralph claimed his brother never shot at Cornish — and actually had his hands in the air begging for mercy when he was gunned down — but a jury believed Cornish's claims of self-defense and set him free.

Less than a year later, Davis began making his own headlines. First, the teen was one of four individuals charged with blowing up a safe at a Thomasville business and stealing hundreds of dollars. They reportedly stole the safe-blowing equipment from a filling station in High Point.

Story continues

That would've been bad enough, but the young tough was just getting started. On the night of Aug. 4, 1929, Davis and a High Point police officer engaged in a high-speed, Hollywood-worthy "rolling gun battle" that started in High Point and ended up in rural Forsyth County.

The encounter began around 2 a.m., when Davis and a couple of fellow baddies knocked over a filling station about halfway between High Point and Thomasville. In addition to the robbery itself, Davis decked the young station attendant as he and his cronies were making their escape.

Within minutes of receiving the station's report of being robbed by three teenage boys in a Chevrolet coupe, High Point motorcycle cop B.R. Lowe spotted the car near the intersection of English and Lindsay streets, and he immediately gave chase.

"Pull over!" he yelled as he caught up to the car.

"For what?" one of the teens yelled.

"Pull over to the curb and stop!" Lowe shouted.

Instead, the driver — Davis — reached under the seat, picking up a double-barreled shotgun and firing at the officer. Lowe, hearing the shot whiz by his head, grabbed his service weapon and fired three shots into the air, hoping to scare the teens into pulling over.

No such luck. Davis pressed even harder on the gas and — with one of his passengers holding the steering wheel — shot again at Lowe, who was in hot pursuit. The chase turned north on Main Street, with both vehicles approaching 70 mph as they raced through downtown High Point, continuing to fire at one another.

The teens hit the edge of town and veered toward Winston-Salem, with Lowe still on their heels. The chase ended near a crossroads just over the county line, with the Chevy coupe taking the turn too fast and flipping, coming to rest between a couple of trees.

Lowe, meanwhile, was blinded by dust from the car he'd been chasing. He veered off the road, hit a small stump and flew about 15 feet before landing hard. Badly bruised but not seriously injured, Lowe went looking for the car and found it, banged up, not far from where he'd crashed. Inside the car were a loaded shotgun and a pint of whiskey, but the three teens were nowhere to be found.

All three were arrested within a matter of days, but police admitted it was Davis they wanted most badly — he'd been the gunman. By the time he was caught, the list of charges against him was a long one: Larceny. Assault. Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Violating the Prohibition ban on alcohol. Grand theft auto (after the chase, he stole a car in Winston-Salem).

In addition, Davis faced charges from a previous incident in Mocksville, where he was alleged to have robbed four individuals and assaulted a woman.

The punishment would be harsh for a 17-year-old kid — five to seven years in the state penitentiary. But with his sentence came a few words of wisdom from Judge John Oglesby, who told the young troublemaker the sentence would let him out in time "to begin your life over again and make a man of yourself."

Of course, the problem with words of wisdom is that they're only wise if you're wise enough to heed them. And, as North Carolinians were about to find out, Ralph Davis wasn't.

Part two of "Public Enemy No. 1" will be published in Tuesday's High Point Enterprise.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579