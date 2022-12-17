Davidson Ice House closing after five years with new venture planned by owners

Davidson Ice House will shutter its doors on Dec. 31 after a nearly five-year run. The restaurant will close at 3 p.m. that day, after dishing up its last burgers, rice-and-grain bowls and fried and Buffalo chicken boxes.

Chef/owner Jennifer Brulé says that decision makes way for a new venture at the 3,200-square-foot space. It’s at 416 Main St. in Davidson.

The new venture teams Brulé with Robert Maynard, CEO of Won Life Holdings, a Charlotte-based restaurant management and franchise company. Maynard also is co-founder and CEO of Charlotte-based Famous Toastery.

