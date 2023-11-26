Davidson throws for 2 TDs, Youngstown State dominates Duquesne 40-7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two touchdown passes and Youngstown State held Duquesne to just 148 yards of total offense to earn a 40-7 victory in a first-round FCS playoff game Saturday.

The Penguins advance to face No. 2 seeded Montana in the second round.

The Penguins hosted their first playoff home game since 2016 and set the tone for the game early, holding the Dukes to a three-and-out on the opening series, then marching 60 yards in three plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Youngstown State scored two touchdowns and a field goal on its first three possessions and got points on all but one.

Edward Robinson broke for a 24-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive for Duquesne's lone touchdown in the final minute before halftime.

Davidson was 18-of-27 passing for 316 yards without a turnover. Bryce Oliver, who caught the first touchdown of the game from 9 yards out, had eight catches for 181 yards. Tyshon King carried 19 times for 101 yards to lead the Penguins' ground game. Dra Rushton carried 16 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Youngstown State dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 42 minutes.

Andrew Lastovka kicked four field goals for the Penguins. His final kick came from 50 yards out, the longest of the redshirt freshman's career.

For Duquesne, Matthew Robinson was 6-of-10 passing for 41 yards. Taj Butts carried seven times for 44 yards.

