A Davie man contacted an 8-year-old girl about a TikTok post. He earned prison time

What began with a compliment from a 22-year-old Davie man to an 8-year-old Orlando area girl about a TikTok video ended with production of child pornography and a prison sentence for Christian Sandoval.

Sandoval got a 19-year, three-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court to production of child pornography.

According to the admission of facts with Sandoval’s guilty plea, TikTok account @cusa.annon182 told the Orange County child that she looked cute in her videos in June 2021. As they exchanged phone numbers, @cusa.annon182 told her his name was Christian and he was in seventh grade. The girl told him she was in fourth grade.

They moved the conversation to their phones from June 18 through June 20, 2021, Sandoval using a phone number linked to his mother’s account.

Sandoval sent her a picture of his genitals and asked her to respond in kind. When she said she didn’t feel comfortable with that, he cajoled her by sending her sexually explicit photos of a similarly aged girl and repeating his requests. The girl broke down and sent Sandoval photos.

With photos in his phone, Sandoval then requested videos. He coached her on how to pose and place the camera.

The girl’s mother found all of this and called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators subpoenaed T-Mobile to get the phone number used by Sandoval and his driver’s license hoto to confirm he was the man in the pictures.

The FBI, Davie police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were involved in the investigation.