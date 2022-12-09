Daviess indictments climb in 2022

Dec. 9—Daviess County court officials saw an increase in criminal indictments issued this year, with Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel saying the county will end the year with more than 1,200 indictments.

"We are starting to approach pre-COVID levels," he said.

In 2021, the county issued, 1,122 indictments. Although indictments are increasing, they have not reached numbers seen shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down court operations for a time in 2020. In 2019, there were 1,408 indictments issued, and 1,394 indictments in 2018.

During the pandemic, the grand jury issued 760 indictments.

"District Court was doing a minimal amount of work, so cases weren't coming up" to the grand jury in 2020, Kuegel said.

There were several months where the grand jury didn't meet, and court rules calling for cases to be heard within specific time frames were suspended during 2020, he said.

When asked if there were any identifiable trends in the types of indictments being issued this year, Kuegel said his office is currently handling a number of violent crime charges, with each prosecutor in the office carrying a number of cases involving violence.

"One of the alarming things is the violent nature of the offenses we are dealing with now," Kuegel said.

For example, earlier this month grand jurors indicted Gregory A. Embry, 40, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree burglary and other charges for an incident in which Embry allegedly entered a home, assaulted the occupants and tried to attack a responding sheriff's deputy with a hammer.

Violent incidents have happened across the county and are not localized to any one area, Kuegel said.

"We have lots of gun charges" pending in court, he said. "The only trend that is alarming to me is the number of juvenile cases" being referred to adult court.

Story continues

"We have young people that are armed, that are being charged with discharge of firearms. That's always a concern when you have young people charged with discharging firearms."

Kuegel said the prosecutor's office has several murder trials pending in court, including a 2019 murder trial where the defendants face the possibility of the death penalty.

"Everyone (here) has ongoing cases," Kuegel said. "Everyone here has trials. It's busy times ahead for us."