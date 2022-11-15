Daviess a pilot site for treatment program

Nov. 15—Daviess County has been selected as one of 11 counties to participate in a pilot program that will divert some people charged with crimes into behavioral health treatment.

If successful, the defendant will have their criminal charge dismissed, officials from the Administrative Office of the Courts and Department for Behavioral Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities told county officials Monday morning.

The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program was created through Senate Bill 90, which was passed by lawmakers earlier this year. The bill allowed for qualifying defendants to have their criminal charges dismissed if they complete substance abuse or mental health treatment.

The state and Daviess County already have court-sponsored programs that provide defendants with substance abuse or mental health treatment, such as Rocket Docket, Drug Court and Mental Health Court.

But those programs are for people who have already pleaded guilty, been found guilty or agreed to the information presented against them in the case of Rocket Docket. The new program is different, in that people would be referred to the program without having pleaded guilty.

"The defendant is not required to plead guilty," and in fact, can't plead guilty as part of the program, said Angela Darcy, executive officer for the AOC's Department of Pretrial Services.

"If they do not complete the program, the charges start immediately" in court, Darcy said.

To determine who is eligible for the program, defendants will have to be accessed very early in the court process, ideally while they are still incarcerated after the initial arrest, Darcy said.

To be eligible, a defendant must be at least 18 years old, must not be facing a charge that would fall under the state's Violent Offender statue or a sexual offense, must not have a previous record of Class A, B or C felonies, must be evaluated as low-risk of reoffending or skipping court dates and must be found to have a recognized behavioral health disorder.

The restrictions are narrow by design.

The hope is officials will take what they learn during the four-year pilot program to expand it to more defendants, said Wendy Morris, commissioner for the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities.

Kentucky ranks 45th in funding for mental health services historically, Morris said.

The state has allocated $10.5 million for each year of the pilot program for the 11 counties, although the expectation is many of the participants will be covered by Medicaid, Darcy said.

If a defendant does not meet the requirements, they can still be placed in the program through an agreement between prosecutors and defense counsel. A prosecutor must consult with the victim, if there was a victim involved in the charge, and a prosecutor can object to a person being placed in the program.

The eligibility assessment will be conducted by Pretrial Services, and a screening to determine if the defendant has a substance abuse or mental health disorder will be done by a clinician.

Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones, a member of the state Implementation Council that will evaluate and make changes to the program, said there is a need for the program and that "our jails have become mental health hospitals."

Statewide "there are maybe 20% of inmates that have serious mental health issues" in jails, while even more have less sever mental health disorders, Jones said. In the Daviess County Detention Center, between 300 and 400 inmates are believed to have mental health issues, Jones said.

Inmates with mental health issues can languish in jail "for lack of a better option," she said.

The other counties in the pilot program include Kenton, Greenup, Letcher, Clark, McCracken, Pulaski, Madison, Oldham, Hopkins and Christian counties.

"By the end of the fourth year, (lawmakers) want it to be a successful program" that can be funded statewide, Darcy said.