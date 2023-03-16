Davion Irvin, suspect in theft of Dallas Zoo tamarin monkeys, indicted on felony burglary charges

The man accused of breaking into the Dallas Zoo and stealing animals has been indicted on two counts of felony burglary.

A grand jury on Tuesday also indicted Davion Irvin on six misdemeanor counts of non-livestock animal cruelty, CNN reported.

Irvin was arrested on February 2, days after authorities announced that two tamarin monkeys were snatched from their habitat at the Dallas Zoo. He was taken into custody near The Dallas World Aquarium where he was asking specific questions about how to care for the primates.

An employee recognized him from ongoing news coverage about the zoo theft and immediately alerted authorities.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, Irvin told police he hopped a fence to get into the zoo on the night of Jan. 29 and then cut the monkeys’ enclosure open before fleeing on a DART train.

Both monkeys, named Bella and Finn, were found unharmed at an abandoned home in Lancaster, a suburb of Dallas, and were subsequently returned to the zoo.

Irvin also allegedly broke into the zoo early morning of January 13 and cut the fence surrounding the habitat of a clouded leopard named Nova with the intention of stealing her. He later told investigators he pet the 25-lb. cat, but was unable to catch her, according to the affidavits.

Irvin abandoned his plan to take Nova, but the clouded leopard managed to wriggle through the opening he made to her enclosure. Her escape forced the zoo to close down for several hours while they searched for the missing animal. She was eventually located near her habitat.

Police also believe Irvin cut open the enclosure for langur monkeys at the zoo, but those animals did not escape.