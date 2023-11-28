Davis denies claims in whistleblower suit, including why worker had to stand at meeting

A meeting on Feb. 24 in Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' office is characterized as a pivotal event in the whistleblower lawsuit that a fired county employee filed against Davis.

What happened at the meeting — including why the employee had to stand during it — is in dispute as Davis and the county respond to the suit in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The disagreement signals how wide the rift remains between Davis and the fired worker, Shawn Held, who had been a juvenile counselor at the county-run Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.

The Feb. 24 meeting with Davis was over Held's concerns about the poor quality of the food at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center — a situation that Held claimed led to the center throwing out a large amount of food.

Held claims his complaint over the food led Davis to wrongly fire him. Davis is denying wrongdoing.

The whistleblower suit, filed in October, claims that Held and a representative of his labor union had to stand during the Feb. 24 meeting with Davis and were given no chance to sit.

Held's lawyer, Timothy McNair, claimed in the suit that requiring Held to stand during the meeting was a form of disrespect. The suit contends that making Held stand was evidence that Davis was less concerned about Held's concerns and more focused on rebuking him.

"During that meeting neither Plaintiff nor his union representative were permitted to sit," according to Held's suit. "They were, instead, literally 'called on the carpet' to stand in front of Defendant Davis' desk."

Davis "did not stand or introduce himself," according to the suit. "During the 'conversation' that ensued, Davis continually interrupted Plaintiff and made no effort to discuss the food situation at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, rather focusing on what he maintained was Plaintiff's misconduct in reporting the food waste. He addressed Plaintiff in a demeaning tone."

Davis and the county have a different explanation for why Held stood during the meeting.

In an answer he filed in court on Nov, 22, the lawyer for Davis and the county, Jay Habas, said, "It is admitted that in the meeting of February 24, 2023, the Plaintiff and the union representative stood, as the County Executive anticipated that the meeting would not take long."

Davis and the county denied the other claims about the meeting, including how Held says Davis acted during it, according to the answer.

Why is Shawn Held suing Brenton Davis?

Held, 29, sued in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 23. The suit claims Davis violated the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law and the First and 14th Amendments.

The suit claims that Held was speaking on a matter of public concern when he complained about the food at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center and that he suffered a loss of employment due to "retaliation for his protected speech."

Held is seeking reinstatement to his $24,232-a-year job with back pay and compensation for damages sustained due to the loss of employment.

The administration of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says Davis did nothing wrong in firing a juvenile counselor at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center on March 7.

Davis and the county are claiming Held's firing was justified. Held was terminated from his job on March 7. After he was fired, Held raised concerns about the food at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center at an Erie County Council meeting on Aug. 29.

In the March 7 termination letter it sent to Held, the county said Held was still a probationary employee and that his conduct before and during the February meeting with Davis was “not fitting for a juvenile counselor.”

The county in the letter said the Davis administration was investigating Held's concerns about the food, but the letter said he "showed a significant lack of judgement and control over your emotions by using offensive and insubordinate language toward the county executive and refusing to accept responsibility for your actions."

Held got the meeting with Davis on Feb. 24 after he filed a grievance with the county on Jan. 11 over the food at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, according to the lawsuit.

In the answer to the lawsuit filed on Nov. 22, the county and Davis admit that Held submitted the grievance. The answer also states that the grievance "includes the characterization of the County Executive as 'ignorant' and 'clueless.'"

Davis and the county contend in the answer that Held has failed to state a claim under the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law or the First or Fourteenth Amendments.

What happens next in the lawsuit against Davis?

The suit was moved to federal court in Erie on Nov. 15 due to the constitutional claims. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is presiding.

Baxter scheduled a case-management conference on the suit on Jan. 5, according to an order she filed Nov. 20.

One topic at the conference, according to the order, will be the procedures for discovery, in which the lawyers will gather evidence in the case through depositions of witnesses and other means.

The depositions could provide more details concerning the claims in the case — including, perhaps, what happened at the Feb. 24 meeting at which Held stood in Davis' office.

