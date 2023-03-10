Davis High School put on lockdown after report of student with gun

Davis High School was on lockdown for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon after a student reported seeing another student with a gun.

The school on Rumble Road in Modesto was placed on lockdown starting at 1:40 p.m. ,and officials released the following message: “This afternoon a student reported they believed they witnessed a student with a weapon on their person. Site administrators began investigating the report along with law enforcement to determine the identity of the student in question. As a result, administrators have placed Davis on lockdown while we continue the investigation.”

The message said all students and staff were safe in classrooms and the lockdown later was lifted.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the incident is being investigating. She did not know if a suspect has been identified or even if the report has been corroborated.