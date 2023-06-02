Davis man pleads not guilty to hate crime. Victim, 73, allegedly beaten over sexual orientation

A Davis man arrested after he allegedly beat a 73-year-old man with the man’s own cane faces a litany of charges stemming from the attack, which authorities say was carried out because of the elderly man’s sexual orientation.

Bret William Davis pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yolo Superior Court to hate crime charges, abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

The Davis Police Department arrested the 57-year-old on Tuesday after the attack on the 4400 block of Cowell Boulevard, according to Lt. John Evans.

Police said the attack was determined to be a hate crime from derogatory statements the suspect made to the victim during the attack and reports of previous run-ins in which the suspect made comments about the victim’s sexual orientation.

Evans said Davis also showed indicators of alcohol intoxication.

In 2015, Davis pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession case, and misdemeanor violations of restraining order cases were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to Jonathan Raven, Yolo’s chief deputy district attorney.

Davis remains in custody, sheriff’s officials said Friday; his bail is set at $50,000. He’ll return to court on June 15.