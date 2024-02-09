Davis-Monthan Air Force Base begins retiring A-10 fleet

The first A-10 Warthog from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, has been moved to the boneyard after nearly a half-century of flight.

The aircraft, which belonged to the 354th Fighter Squadron, didn’t have to go far, according to a announcement Thursday. It taxied to its final resting place on Tuesday at the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group, otherwise known as the boneyard.

The 355th Wing plans to retire the squadron through the fall, with the move part of the Air Force’s plan to replace its aging fleet of Warthog attack planes with more advanced fighter jets by the end of the decade.

“The A-10 has been the symbol of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for many years, and it will continue to be a symbol for the airmen of [Davis-Monthan], a symbol of their commitment, excellence and service,” 355th Wing Commander Col. Scott Mills, an A-10 pilot, said in the release.

Davis-Monthan’s fleet of Warthogs included about 80 of the aircraft across three squadrons. Those aircraft will eventually be replaced by the F-35. As the older planes are phased out, the 492nd Special Operations Wing is slated to move from Hurlburt Field, Florida, to Davis-Monthan.

The 492nd is one of three wings being reshaped into “power projection wings” that will combine a range of special operations missions, including airborne strike and surveillance and ground forces. Under that plan, Davis-Monthan expects to add the MC-130 amphibious armed airlifter and the OA-1K counterterrorism aircraft.

The Air Force retired 21 A-10 aircraft in fiscal 2023 from the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana, bringing its A-10 inventory from 281 to 260, Air Combat Command told Air Force Times Friday.

The service has divested five of the aircraft so far in fiscal 2024, and plans to reduce its stock of Warthogs to 218 by the end of the year. Thirty-six of those aircraft will come from Davis-Monthan, with the remainder from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

Davis-Monthan received its first A-10 in 1976.