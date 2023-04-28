Davis police increase patrols at Central Park where a man was killed in ‘brutal’ stabbing

Additional officers on Friday were patrolling around Central Park in downtown Davis where a 50-year-old man was killed Thursday in what police called a “brutal” stabbing.

David Henry Breaux of Davis, a well-known community member and a regular fixture at the park and in downtown for the past decade, was found with multiple stab wounds in “a violent attack,” the Davis Police Department announced Friday morning. Investigators did not have any suspect leads.

City officials said Breaux was affectionately known around town as the “Compassion Guy” because of his regular interactions with everyone who walked by. They said Breaux would often wave and greet people or ask them to share their view on compassion.

“The death of David Breaux is utterly and completely devastating,” Davis Mayor Will Arnold said in a city statement posted online. “Many of us knew David. We talked with him. We shared in his vision for a kinder world.”

About 11:20 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Central Park at 401 C St., just east of the University of California, Davis campus, for a report of an unresponsive male. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed “this was a significantly violent attack.” The wounded man, later identified as Breaux, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Police Department asked residents to avoid the park Thursday as investigators worked at the crime scene. On Friday, police said additional officers will be deployed on bike and foot patrol in the downtown corridor and Central Park areas to create a visible police presence.

Police officials called the deadly stabbing a “senseless crime.” They said they realize it’s difficult and disturbing when crimes like these occur, especially in a public space that many consider to be the heart of Davis and its downtown.

“The Department would like to assure the public that all available resources will be used to ensure the safety of our community,” police said Friday. “As a reminder, please remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, and advise law enforcement if you witness concerning or violent behavior.”

The Davis Phoenix Coalition will host a vigil for Breaux at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at “Compassion Corner” at Third and C streets next to the park in Davis. The corner is where the “Compassion Bench” is located. Breaux was instrumental in creating and installing the bench in 2013.

City officials said Breaux was a Stanford University graduate and chose Davis as his home to be around people. They said he touched many lives in the community and dedicated his time and energy towards selflessness.

“We connected on what it means to be human and humane,” the mayor said about the community’s interactions with Breaux. “David was gentle and kind, soft-spoken and thoughtful, brilliant and selfless. He will be missed.”

The homicide investigation continued Friday, and police officials wanted residents to know that all available resources will be used “to solve this horrific crime.”

Investigators asked anyone who was in the area of Central Park in the early-morning hours on Thursday or has security video cameras directed at the park or in the downtown area to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or send an email to policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

Investigators also asked anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call the department’s tip line at 530-747-5460.