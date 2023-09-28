Davis police looking for man accused of groping a woman. Residents are asked to help

The Davis Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of groping a woman Wednesday night in a residential area and fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to Alvarado Avenue and Espana Court just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a sexual battery. The woman told police she walked past a man leaning against his vehicle and he allegedly groped her, according to a Davis police Facebook post.

The man was last spotted running on Alvarado Avenue toward Espana Court, the post added.

He’s described by police as a white or light-skinned man, who was wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and shoes. He was also wearing a black balaclava face covering as well as eyeglasses, police added.

Davis police requested residents in the area to provide them with potential video footage captured of the incident. Anyone with information may call Davis police at 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.