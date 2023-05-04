Davis police questioning ‘person of interest’ as part of investigation of stabbings

Police on Wednesday afternoon were questioning a “person of interest” as part of the investigation into three recent stabbings in Davis that killed two men and seriously wounded a woman.

Officers detained the person who was spotted near Colby Drive and Pine Lane, about a block west of Sycamore Park where a UC Davis student was stabbed to death Saturday night as he was walking home.

Lt. Dan Beckwith, a spokesman for the Davis Police Department, said the “person of interest” was not detained and voluntarily went with officers down to police headquarters for questioning.

Beckwith said the department was taking the “standard investigative steps,” and this person had not been linked to any of the stabbings. He said the department has taken in multiple “persons of interest” for questioning in this investigation since Sunday.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Department announced that investigators have collected “biological evidence” from each of the three crime scenes and were analyzing the material to determine potential sources. No suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.