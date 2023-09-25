Davis police searching for missing 73-year-old man at risk due to medical condition

The Davis Police Department on Monday was asking the public to help find a missing 73-year-old man who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Steve Gibson was last seen Sunday night leaving his home in the 4400 block of Cowell Boulevard. Police described Gibson as 5-foot-11 and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Gibson was wearing a yellow Quiksilver T-shirt and jeans, and he was possibly carrying a blue umbrella that he uses as a walking stick. He also is known to wear a bright pink hooded sweatshirt.

Gibson may be in his car, a white 2022 Toyota Camry with license plate 9BOH607. Police said his car also was missing from his home.

Officers asked anyone who sees Gibson or has information about his whereabouts to call the Police Department at 530-747-5400 or dial 911.