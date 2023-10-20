Davis police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself to women multiple times

The Davis Police Department is searching for a suspect or a number of suspects in connection to multiple indecent exposure incidents over the last few weeks.

It’s unclear how many suspects may be involved and how many incidents happened. Lt. Dan Beckwith, a spokesman for the Davis Police Department, did not return a request for comment.

“We also urge residents in these areas to call 911 if they see a person matching the description and to always be aware of their surroundings,” a news release said.

The suspect is a man, white or Hispanic, who’s around 25 years old. 5-foot-3 and between 125 and 130 pounds with medium-length dark curly hair, police said.

A person has approached women when they are jogging or walking around West Covell Boulevard and Anderson Road, the news release said. They’ve typically been wearing a gator-style mask or a ski mask covering their face, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org.