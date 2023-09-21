Davis schools deemed safe to open following bomb threat investigation; latest in string of threats

Several schools in the Davis area have been given the “all clear” to open following an investigation into a threatening email claiming there were bombs planted on different campuses Wednesday morning, according to police. Police said the Davis Joint Unified School District campuses that received a bomb threat include Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Davis Senior High School. The Davis Joint Unified School District Offices and the Yolo County Library also received a threatening email as well, police said. All locations have been investigated and were deemed safe to open, Davis police said. "I appreciate this community. I think that they really care about their students. I think the police department has done a really good job. I just appreciate what they’ve done in communicating with us and keeping our kids safe," said Kelli Villanueva, a parent.

