Davis sentenced to 12 years at 35%

Nov. 7—An Al Goss Rd. man facing multiple charges in Cumberland County Criminal Court pleaded guilty to six charges and received a 12-year sentence to be served at 35%.

It was one of several pleas entered by defendants Nov. 1.

Jeremy Wayne Davis, 31, was in court on a charge of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and had seven cases in boundover status, waiting on presentation to and action of the grand jury.

Davis pleaded guilty to:

—Burglary, occurring on March 15.

—Theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on Dec. 12, 2021, involving the taking of a gun safe from Rural King valued at $999.

—Introduction of contraband into a penal institution on Sept. 19 and involving the finding of Suboxone on his person at the county jail.

—Introduction of contraband into a penal institution on Aug. 26 and involving Suboxone on his person at the county jail.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell occurring on May 12 during a traffic stop by CPD officers.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of heroin with intent to sell occurring on June 29.

As a Range II offender, the total sentence of 12 years is to be served at 35% with credit for 75 days already served. Davis was also fined $4,000 and is to pay court costs in the two drug cases.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—John Edward Barnwell, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of merchandise of more than $1,000 and received a three-year sentence to be served as a Range 1 offender at 30%. He also pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence, with sentences being served concurrently. The offense date of the theft is Sept. 27 and Barnwell is banned from Walmart.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., 31, charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, pleaded guilty to possession of Oxymorphone with intent to sell and/or deliver and received a five-year suspended sentence with 90 days to serve at 35% as a Range 1 offender. The balance is to be served on supervised probation transferred to Michigan. Henderson was fined $2,000 and $2,700 in cash and items seized was forfeited.

The charge stems from an Aug. 23, 2020, traffic stop by Crossville Police during which 120 pills were found on Henderson who was a passenger in the vehicle.

—Andres Sanchez, 26, domestic assault, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault and is to serve seven months in jail at 75% with credit for 69 days already served. The plea is based on a lack of prosecuting witness in the Aug. 25 incident investigated by Fairfield Glade Police. Court costs are waived.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, 34, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and deliver and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and two counts of simple possession of meth with 30 days to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is being credited for 16 days already served. The felony meth charge stems from a Oct. 25, 2018, traffic stop by Crossville Police.

—John Edward Healy, 78, pleaded guilty to an information charging a technical sex offender registry form violation and received a one-year sentence to be served at 30%. The violation was charged on Oct. 11.

—Kristi Clear Lovell, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received a seven-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrent with probation violation sentences from Cumberland and Roane counties. Lovell was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by CPD on March 2.

—Michael Lynn Neighbors, 55, pleaded guilty to an information of possession of a weapon by a felon and received a one-year sentence to serve at 35% as a Range 1 offender. The handgun is forfeited. The charge stems from a traffic stop Oct. 2 by a sheriff's deputy.

—Natalie Brooke Reed, 42, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a ten-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrent with an eight-year sentence in Rhea County. Fine and court costs are waived.

The charge stems from an Oct. 2 traffic stop by CPD's Ptl. Keith Sadula.

—Jeremy A. Williams, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and received a five-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Court costs were waived and the weapon seized. The charge is to run concurrent with a sentence in Pickett County with credit for 202 days already served. The charge stems from a traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Jan. 4.

Michael Moser