Davis to serve 15-50 years for shooting death of Doug Smith

Don Reid, Sturgis Journal
“This was a senseless killing,” St. Joseph County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Gary Gabry said of the shooting death of Doug Smith, 33, on Oct. 2 , 2020, in Sturgis.

Erik Davis, 36, will serve 15 years to 50 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman.

The October evening started with Davis at his home at 504 N. Prospect when Smith, an old friend from years past, with his girlfriend and Marcel Shelton came over. It ended with three shots by Davis into Smith that killed him.

Tears flooded the courtroom from families and friends of both men.

Gabry said he had to put aside the emotions and look at the facts of that night.

At one time, Smith may have come over to buy marijuana from Davis investigators found. Davis had changed after the death of his parents, attempts to start a family with his girlfriend that ended with a baby’s death then finally the recent birth of their new infant daughter.

The visitors brought a bottle of Crown Royal and all sat on the porch drinking. The two male visitors had made comments to a neighbor’s daughter.

As they consumed the bottle of alcohol Smith and Shelton “got into a horseplay fight slapping everybody,” Gabry explained.

“Finally Eric wanted them to leave. Doug Smith would have been alive today if he had just left, but he didn’t,” the prosecutor said.

Davis went inside and returned with an AR-15 rifle and told Smith to leave. That upset Smith who had known Davis for 20 years. The confrontation between the two men escalated.

Davis said he was protecting his girlfriend and baby. He told Sturgis Police he didn’t think it was a good idea to fire an AR-15 in the neighborhood so he left the mother and baby outside with Smith and went back in to return with one of two pistols he owned.

Neighbor Thomas Islam had walked across the street during the commotion.

As Smith’s girlfriend tried to restrain him and get him to leave, Islam walked up besides them and also urged Smith to go.

Davis said Smith came toward him.

Witnesses said Smith yelled a threat to Davis and his family just before the three quick shots rang out.

Gabry said it appeared the first shot hit him in the rear, turned Smith around, when he was hit with two more in the torso, one of which went through Smith.

Smith’s girlfriend and Islam were on each side. No one agreed how far apart the two men were when the shots were fired.

Islam’s wife was coming across the street and said no one charged the other. She saw them standing there when Davis pulled the gun and shot Smith.

Everyone agreed Davis immediately became remorseful, rushing to Smith trying to stop the bleeding with his sweatshirt.

Davis had a minor criminal record for marijuana and a domestic violence with his sister. He legally owned the permitted guns.

“He did have his blemishes, but I think he was on his way back from some problems,” Gabry said of Davis.

Grand Rapids defense attorney Jeffrey Korter wanted to bring in instances where Smith had violent confrontations with others.

Gabry said the case would have been different if Davis had been inside and Smith tried to break in the door. Or it would have ended differently if Smith had just left.

In a plea agreement, Davis agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder with a minimum sentence of 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

That saved a possible jury conviction of first-degree murder with a life without parole sentence.

The defense wanted a plea of manslaughter for reckless discharge of a firearm. Facts did not justify that plea.

Gabry called the incident part of the Wild West mentality today. He told Judge Stutesman, “This didn’t have to happen.”

Davis “could have locked the door and called police. He went out there. I think the guns escalated things. He brought guns to a fistfight.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Davis to serve 15 to 50 years for the shooting death of Doug Smith

