Davis sought financial support of other mayors, groups during prior unreported fundraising

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, seen here discussing the benefits of electric buses, faces 37 ethics violations in two cases bound over by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. called on other mayors and mayors' groups for donations during a year of fundraising he did not report until the state ethics commission filed a complaint.

The unreported fundraising and spending are among 37 individual violations named in two new court orders. Davis called the potential maximum penalties for all of them – $886,000 – "harsh."

Most of the violations involve Davis' not filing required campaign and personal financial disclosure reports, including during 2020, when he received and spent contributions from fellow mayors, members of national mayor and city groups as well as lobbyists.

Asked to respond, Davis said the "campaign finance reports filed on my behalf contained administrative-technical violations that I have already corrected."

Davis filed missing 2019 and 2020 reports in early March after the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission filed ethics complaints about them. On March 21, the commission found "reasonable grounds to believe" that all 37 campaign finance violations took place.

Previous: Augusta mayor takes podium to deny state 'dark money' ethics violation

Related reading: Augusta mayor ethics case moves forward

Failing to file the campaign reports means the public has no knowledge of who’s giving money to a politician or how the money is being spent.

Re-elected in 2018, Davis is ineligible to seek a third term this year due to term limits, and he's announced no other campaign for elected office.

The late reports Davis filed last month contradict an affidavit Davis swore in January 2020. It stated he would not raise or spend more than $2,500 on a campaign, which allowed him to stop filing financial reports.

Days after he filed the affidavit, contributions from donors around the country started coming in. In January, he received $250 each from Paula Hoisington of Clermont, Florida; Marie Day with Wells Fargo; Doug Palmer, mayor of Trenton, New Jersey, for 20 years; Robert Babb, former Washington, D.C., deputy mayor and administrator; and Red Ink LLC of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Story continues

Red Ink's principal is Phyllis Dickerson, who served as regional mayoral director for Michael Bloomberg's campaign for president and is currently CEO of the African-American Mayors' Association. Davis helped found the mayors' association and he campaigned for Bloomberg in 2020.

More: Ethics complaint says Augusta mayor secretly paid credit card bills with campaign account

Related reporting: Davis' response to ethics complaint says unreported contributions paid for city business

Also in the first half of 2020, Davis received $1,000 from Aarti Tandon, CEO of Smart City Expo USA. Davis is chairman of the Smart City Expo happening in Miami this fall. He received $500 from city waste hauler Waste Management, $500 from Suez Water Political Action Committee as well as $100 from former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb.

With a few more contributions Davis had raised $4,035, but filed no required June 30 financial report, the complaint said. In the second half of 2020, Davis received $250 from Calvin Booker, Waste Management vice president, and two donations from Comcast, for $1,000 and $2,000. They brought his 2020 total to $8,007, but he filed no Dec. 31 contribution report.

The two reports from 2019 that Davis filed last month showed no fundraising or spending. He's filed no reports from 2021, saying he filed the $2,500 exemption affidavit, which first appeared in election records this year.

Ten additional violations are that Davis failed to disclose 10 contributions to his campaign bank account totaling approximately $10,276 during 2020 and 2021. The amounts come from bank statements the commission subpoenaed and their origins aren't part of the complaint. In addition to the missing campaign reports, the ethics commission found he skipped filing personal financial disclosure reports four times.

Where does the money go?

Eight of the complaint's violations are for failing to report campaign spending, including payments to Facebook, McAfee, The Washington Post, ESPN+ and LinkedIn Premium, as well as three payments totaling $2,658 toward an unknown credit card bill.

Nine more allegations say those expenditures were for items not “necessary and ordinary” to a campaign, in violation of state law. Davis has contended while some were billed in error, others were for him to perform city business.

The remaining two of the 37 violations are in the second complaint, filed against Concerned Citizens of Richmond County, Davis and James McKinnon. It accuses Davis and McKinnon of running a "dark money" campaign under the unknown group's name to move the James Brown Arena to the site of defunct Regency Mall, owned by McKinnon's father-in-law. It connects Davis to the promotional billboard campaign with an email stating he approved a design for it.

More: Ethics complaint ties Augusta mayor to 2018 billboard campaign to move arena to Regency Mall site

Although the commission rarely seeks the maximum amount, the fines for violations can add up. A first violation carries a fine of $1,000, a second $10,000 and a third $25,000. The total number of violations means Davis could face a hefty fine of $886,000 if he’s found to have committed them.

In a potentially similar case, the ethics commission agreed in 2016 to accept an $8,000 fine from former state Rep. Earnest Smith, D-Augusta, who was accused of violating campaign laws 93 times. The commission agreed to a consent order, a type of settlement, with Smith, who had to admit to all 93 violations. Smith was able to "clarify discrepancies" in his financial reports by producing receipts and other documents.

The documents and other evidence demonstrated to the commission and state attorneys that Smith's "violations (did) not rise to a level that would warrant criminal prosecution," said Robert Lane, commission deputy executive executive director and general counsel, at the time.

What's next for Augusta's mayor?

Davis said in looking at other elected officials accused of committing similar violations, "the penalties proposed in response to the complaints filed against me are harsh."

He said it is possible he will agree to a consent order if the ethics commission proposes one. Generally, consent orders "provide a less expensive opportunity for all involved to resolve allegations," he said.

The move could also spare him from potentially testifying at the hearing, which Lane said is typically held three to four months after the March 21 hearing. Davis said he would testify if a settlement isn't reached.

The ethics complaints came up at a recent Augusta Commission meeting held without Davis because he was attending a conference in Doha, Qatar. During a discussion of seeking a forensic audit of the mayor's office, several commissioners said they'd like to see what the ethics commission finds.

At the same March 21 hearing, the commission ordered Atlanta city council member Keisha Sean Waites to pay $5,000 for failing to file three reports that were due in fall 2021.

In an ongoing high-profile case, the commission has pursued penalties against former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine for more than a decade.Oxendine is accused of spending more than $200,000 in leftover campaign donations on things such as houses, cars and child care.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis called on mayors, groups during fundraising