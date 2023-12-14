Davison County corrections officer charged for allegedly hiring for sexual activity

Dec. 14—MITCHELL — A Davison County corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly hiring females for sexual activity.

According to the Davison County Sheriff's Office, Marco Mora was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in South Dakota. The Mitchell Police Department led the investigation into Mora.

The Davison County Sheriff's Office received a report on Dec. 12 of a corrections officer engaging in possible illegal activity.

The investigation determined Mora had paid two females in Davison County for sex. According to authorities, Mora admitted to paying women in other counties for sex.

Mora was booked in the Davison County jail where he worked.