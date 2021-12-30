Davison County corrections officer stunned inmate 'several times,' court documents say

Dec. 29—MITCHELL — A Davison County corrections officer was arrested and terminated Monday after court documents allege he used a stun gun repeatedly on an inmate.

Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr said Isaac Tirrel, a corrections officer at the Davison County Jail for three-and-a-half years, was on duty on Dec. 8 when a female inmate became "verbal" during the booking process. When Tirrel and the inmate were alone in a cell, Tirrel is accused of assaulting the inmate.

A criminal complaint filed by Deputy State's Attorney Jeffrey Larson alleges that while the two were alone, Tirrel used a stun gun on the victim "several times without physical provocation."

As Tirrel forced the victim to the ground, she hit her head on the wall of the cell. The criminal complaint alleges after the victim was on the ground, Tirrel continued to stun her "several more times."

The victim did not require medical attention for her injuries.

The incident, which Harr told the Mitchell Republic was captured on video and audio surveillance, was not directly witnessed by other jail staff, who were estimated to be about 15 feet away.

Harr said other jail staff brought the incident to his attention, which resulted in Tirrel being suspended from his position on Dec. 9, pending investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

"When this was brought to my attention it was dealt with immediately," Harr said. "Mr. Tirrel was immediately suspended from his duties."

On Dec. 27, following the completion of the investigation, Tirrel was terminated and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in on Dec. 27, and was released on a $1,000 bond.

"Jail is absolutely supposed to be safe for the inmates," Harr said firmly. "There's no place for actions like this. It can't be tolerated and won't be tolerated."

Simple assault, according to South Dakota codified law, is committed by "intentionally or recklessly causing bodily injury to another person." Committing simple assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

A court appearance has not yet been set for Tirrel, according to eCourts, the state's online criminal justice portal.