Davison County felony court for April 12

Apr. 14—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Annmarie Fallon, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Fallon is scheduled for a suppression hearing on June 7. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on Aug. 8 unless she changes her plea.

* Jade Ott, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana but less than a 1/2 pound, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure or motor vehicle and Intentional Property Damage.

* Lynette Chargingwhirlwind, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. Her request for a bond modification was denied Tuesday. Chargingwhirlwind has absconded from authorities and failed to appear in court for her charges that stem from 2018. She is being held in custody without bond.

* Steven Rath, 64, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third DUI and driving with a revoked license. He is scheduled to face a jury trial on Aug. 8 unless he changes his plea prior to trial.

* Austin Sisneros, 30, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Sisneros was sentenced to two years in prison. He received credit for serving 63 days in jail. Sisneros was serving probation for identity theft and forgery charges. Sisneros claimed he asked a friend for headache medication, which he said was methamphetamine. Sisneros said he realized it was methamphetamine and not headache medication shortly after ingesting it.

* Christopher Stunes, 40, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for an alleged safety zone violation as a registered sex offender, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Stephanie Grover, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Grover was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended. She received credit for serving 60 days in jail.

* Courtney Stork, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and driving with a revoked license. Stork will face a jury trial on Aug. 8 unless he changes his plea prior to trial.

* Michael Farmer, 34, of Fort Thompson, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a controlled substance. He received credit for serving 60 days in jail.

* Calice Archambault, 20, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for May 10. She is facing two counts of grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500.

* Dakota Fallis, 26, of Mitchell, had his bond revoked due to testing positive for drugs. Fallis was taken into custody on Tuesday for failing a drug test. He is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Geno Gehl, 18, of Mitchell, appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing stemming from a first-degree robbery charge, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony.

He was one of the two suspects charged for his role in a gas station robbery at Easy Come and Easy Go in Mitchell

after allegedly threatening the clerk with a BB gun. Gehl and John Beck, 18, of Mitchell, were the two charged in the gas station robbery that resulted in over $500 being stolen. Beck was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended for the first-degree robbery charge. Gehl is still awaiting results from a mental health evaluation. Gehl's next hearing is scheduled for May 24. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and an $80,000 fine.

* Daniel Seiner, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A pre-sentence investigation report was ordered by Judge Giles on Tuesday. He's scheduled to be sentenced after the pre-sentence investigation report is conducted.

* Tangi Taylor, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A no bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Robert Motley, 37, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve six years of probation for violating probation. Motley was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was facing a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison for the latest probation violation he recently admitted to. Motley was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended in Aug. 2021 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Jerome Ferguson, 44, of Mitchell, admitted to violating his probation. He was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended. He received credit for serving 37 days in jail. Ferguson was serving probation as part of his sentencing that stemmed from possession of a controlled substance charge.