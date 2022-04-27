Davison County felony court for April 26

Apr. 27—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Robbert Hemmah, 38, of Salem, entered a not guilty plea to charges of third- and fourth-degree rape of a minor under 16-years-old. A trial date was scheduled for Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline on July 8. A request to reduce Hemman's bond to a personal recognizance bond was denied, citing the severity of the charges against him.

* Taccara Mesteth, 38, of Rapid City, did not appear. A motion to forfeit his bond was approved by the court without objection.

* Robert Gertsenecker, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16-years-old, 11 counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8 with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Dustin Schmeda, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery on Feb. 15. He appeared Tuesday to inform the court that the defense and the prosecution had signed an agreement of stipulation. The court accepted the stipulation, but kept the trial date in case the period of stipulation fails to result in a resolution.

* Steven Dirkes, 46, of Mitchell, requested a continuance of his jury trial on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession and use of drug paraphernalia and open container violations. He informed the court he's working with the prosecution to form a "universal resolution" ahead of his trial, which was originally scheduled for June 13. The state did not object, and the trial was continued until the week of Aug. 8.

* Matthew Messer, 40, of Mitchell, entered a not guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He also motioned for a bond reduction to a personal recognizance bond. The state resisted the request, noting Messer has five felony cases pending in Davison County, had failed to appear four times and had absconded to Idaho. Messer said his trip to Idaho was following the death of two close relatives. The court set bond at $2,000 cash-only. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline on July 8.

* Alexander Heisinger, 29, of Parkston, entered a plea of not guilty to driving under the influence (fourth-offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. The court acknowledged he had no issues with the 24/7 sobriety program. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8 with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Amber Gentapanan, 24, of Mitchell, requested a continuance of her initial appearance regarding charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs in jail and possession of drug paraphernalia, citing that she was currently on furlough for treatment at Keystone. Noting other concurrent cases in Davison and Hanson County, the court set an initial appearance for May 24.

* Alexander Week, 30, of Mitchell, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Though he is in custody on a no-bond warrant from a separate 24/7 sobriety violation, he requested a personal recognizance bond, citing full-time employment and residency in Mitchell. The state made no objection to the bond request and it was approved by the court on the condition that he continues passing twice-weekly urinalysis testing. The no-bond warrant would need to be resolved before another judge before Week can be released. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Bradley Johnson, 45, of Mitchell, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drivers license. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline of July 8. Johnson is on a personal recognizance bond.

* Ladyshimaray Hooks, 25, of Mitchell, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7-years-old. The court approved a request for Hooks to join her family on vacation in Florida in May if she signed a waiver of extradition rights. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Christopher Stunes, 40, of Mitchell, requested a continuation of three separate cases and a bond reduction pending a mental health evaluation. The cases were all continued for two weeks, but a bond reduction was denied, though the court acknowledged it would revisit the matter of bond in each case after the completion of an evaluation. He's facing charges of subsequent safety zone violations, subsequent sex offender registration violations and obstructing a police officer. Stunes will return on May 10 for a status hearing, where the court will review the findings of a mental health evaluation, if the evaluation can be completed by that date.

* Erin Hanlin (also known as Erin Schrader), 39, of Mitchell, entered a guilty plea to one count of petty theft in exchange for a dismissal of five counts of forgery and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Hanlin is currently in federal custody, but was ordered to pay $346.86 in restitution plus court costs and attorney fees. She was given 300 days to do so.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, appeared to answer for a probation violation which alleged she left a treatment center in Rapid City without permission. She said she wasn't satisfied with the representation of Zach Flood. The court appointed Dava Wermers in Flood's place. She'll appear for a status hearing on May 10.

* Miranda Hoff, 27, of Mitchell, entered a guilty plea to simple domestic assault as a result of striking her child. She was sentenced to 72 days in jail, all of which were credited or suspended on the condition she pays $455.70 in fines and fees and complies with the Department of Social Services. She was given 300 days to do so.

* Daniel Seiner, 37, of Mitchell, was sentenced five years in prison with a suspended imposition of the sentence if he successfully completes three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $924 in fines and fees. The sentence comes from an April 12 guilty plea to third-degree burglary. The victims of his burglary have 30 days to provide a monetary figure for restitution.

* Dakota Fallis, 26, of Mitchell, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a controlled substance in exchange for all other charges being dropped. He was sentenced to five years in prison, two of which were suspended, and given 14 days credit for time served. A six-hour furlough to gather his personal items was denied.

* Velinda Butrum, 48, of Mitchell, entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial date was set for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Savannah Red Day, 37, of Mitchell, admitted to a probation violation in which she failed to maintain contact with court services per the terms of her probation. The court ordered her two-year probation period to reset and was released from jail.

* Billie Fischer, 47, of Mitchell, entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Aug. 8, with a change of plea deadline of July 8.

* Anita Kenyon, 39, of Mitchell, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance in exchange for all other drug and traffic charges being dismissed. Citing a terminal health condition, the court sentenced her to 3 years in prison, all suspended, one year of probation and $297.25 in fines. Her probation period could be shortened if her condition declines.