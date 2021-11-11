Davison County felony court cases for Nov. 9

Nov. 10—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* David Stock, 57, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of five years in prison. Judge Giles pointed to Stock's habitual criminal offenses, which include drug possession and assault charges, as a major factor for handing down the maximum prison sentence that begins Wednesday. He received credit for serving 41 days in jail.

*

Daniel Walker, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended for third-degree rape. Walker faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit, Walker had sex with a 19-year-old victim while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent. Court documents indicated the victim of the rape was a family member of Walker's.

* Michael Madsen, 48, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance.

* Rebecca Weston, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Weston will face a jury trial on Feb. 7 unless she changes her plea prior to the trial.

* Loren Stuefen, 42, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for his case. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23. Stuefen was charged for allegedly violating his probation that stems from a theft charge.

* Wanda Frederick, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault with intent to cause bodily harm. While simple assault is a misdemeanor charge, it was her third offense, which makes it a felony. Frederick was granted a suspended imposition on Tuesday. She faced a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Frederick was also ordered to continue 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Brian Guerin, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Guerin was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. He was accepted into the Teen Challenge program. Guerin's suspended prison time is contingent upon successful completion of the faith-based treatment program.

* Matthew Horned Eagle,32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Caleb Moore, 19, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Nov. 23 for an alleged probation violation charge. He was denied bond on Tuesday. Moore was serving probation for grand theft.

* Sidney Eagle Star, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by way of choking. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

* Andrea Buchholz, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to abuse and cruelty to a minor under the age of 7. Buchholz's request for a continuance was granted. She will face a jury trial on Feb. 7, unless she changes her plea prior to the upcoming trial.

* Stephanie Pietz, 34, of Mount Vernon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic abuse, simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Pietz will face a jury trial on Feb. 7, unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* John O'Brien, 51, of Quincy, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. He could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison. O'Brien is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2022.

* Jordan Massie, 20, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was serving a probation sentence for fourth-degree rape of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. Massie failed to register as a sex offender at his address. He was granted a suspended imposition for the rape charge roughly a year ago, which Judge Giles indicated was a "consensual" sexual incident between Massie and the victim. However, the age difference is what classified the past incident as fourth-degree rape, Giles noted. Massie's suspended imposition was not revoked for his probation violation. He was ordered to remain on probation.

* Damond Baldwin, 40, of Olivet, failed to appear in court Tuesday for two counts of grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than $2,500. Baldwin was recently charged with 48 counts of animal abuse, which are separate from the grand theft charges. An arrest affidavit in connection to the 48 animal abuse charges, authorities found 48 "malnourished, flea-infested" dogs, including some puppies, at Baldwin's Olivet residence recently. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Kenneth Miller Sr., 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Miller faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the Class 5 felony. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted prior to Miller's Jan. 4, 2022 sentencing hearing.

* Waylon Red Day, 34, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He's serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Red Day is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

* Kaylee Aldrich, 22, of Mitchell, had an arraignment hearing for manufacturing, distributing and possessing drugs in a drug free zone. An arrest affidavit alleges Aldrich was seen making a drug deal within 1,000 feet of Hitchcock Park, which is within the boundaries of a drug free zone.