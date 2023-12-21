Davison County felony court cases for Dec. 19

Dec. 20—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Dec. 19, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Pamela Titze, 47, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended for abuse or cruelty to a minor, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. In a separate charge, Titze was also sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony. In total, Titze was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the two felony charges. According to an arrest affidavit, a traffic stop of the vehicle Titze was operating led to a search that uncovered several bags of meth amounting to 6 grams and other contraband. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said at a previous hearing that Titze was using a juvenile to aid in a narcotics distribution scheme she was operating. On Tuesday, O'Keefe said Titze set the juvenile victim up for a "bad life." Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins added that it was in the "best interest of the residents of Davison County" that Titze receive the maximum prison sentence for both charges. An emotional Titze apologized for her actions and said she'll never forgive herself. Prior to imposing Titze's sentence, Judge Giles said the list of names Titze was dealing with were "the worst group of people in Davison County." Giles noted Titze has some great qualities that he hopes she can capitalize on in her road to recovery from drug addiction.

* Jeff Heidinger, 60, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for violating probation. In a separate charge, Heidinger was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Heidinger's probation violation stemmed from him smoking cannabis in his vehicle parked next to Freedom gas station, where he was previously employed. Ahead of Tuesday's sentencing, Heidinger's application to enter the Davison County Drug Court program was denied.

* Tina Fallis, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and petty theft, a misdemeanor offense. An affidavit alleges Fallis was in possession of a victim's credit card she obtained from CashApp, which is a mobile phone payment service that allows users to transfer funds to one another. An April jury trial is scheduled for Fallis.

* Julie Olivier, 64, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Olivier allegedly broke into a Mitchell residence and stole a pair of slippers. When officers spotted Olivier about two blocks away from the residence following the alleged burglary, Olivier was seen wearing the slippers she allegedly stole. An April jury trial is scheduled for Olivier.

* Clyde Connell, 68, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding on other roadways, which are misdemeanor offenses. An April jury trial is scheduled for Connell.

* Lolita Dion, 27, of Mitchell, had her attorney withdraw from her case, citing a conflict of interest. Dion will be appointed a new attorney to represent her. She is facing grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

* Cleo Gravatt, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor offense. A parole search of Gravatt's residence allegedly uncovered meth, according to an arrest affidavit. An April jury trial is scheduled for Gravatt.

* Jamie Waldon, 34, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. In late October, Waldon pleaded guilty to violating probation and had a five-year prison sentence suspended. If she is convicted of the alleged probation violation, it would be her second violation in less than three months. Waldon is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Waldon was denied her request for a bond modification on Tuesday. Judge Giles cited Waldon's new alleged child abuse charge as a reason for denying her bond modification request. She remains in custody on a no-bond warrant.

* Martin Marrs, 60, of Sioux Falls, admitted to violating probation. Marrs was sentenced to two years in prison. He was serving probation for failure to register information as a sex offender, which is a Class 6 felony. Marrs' probation violation stemmed from a failed drug test that detected meth. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said Marrs has "picked up four charges" in Minnehaha County since he was placed on probation in late October. O'Keefe recommended a maximum prison sentence be imposed for Marrs.

* Nicholas Tischler, 35, of Mitchell, was denied a bond modification request. Tischler is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic container in a vehicle, which are both misdemeanor offenses.

* Jason Ferris, 46, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 16 in connection to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense. Ferris was on parole at the time he was charged with drug possession. A jury trial has been scheduled for Ferris.

* Robert Martin, 28, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. Martin is facing possession of a controlled substance (marijuana oil), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense. According to an arrest affidavit, Bernard Drapeau was allegedly a suspect in a hit-and-run crime and fled the scene. Drapeau allegedly fled to Martin's residence to hide from officers pursuing him, which resulted in a search of Martin's residence, according to court documents. Martin denied officers from searching his residence and told authorities Drapeau was not inside, an affidavit alleges. After officers contacted Martin's parole officer, they gained entry into his residence to search for Drapeau and allegedly uncovered marijuana oil and a vial containing meth — both controlled substances. Martin is seeking to enter a treatment program while his case proceeds.

* Kiernan Brandt, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor offense. According to an arrest affidavit, Brandt was located by officers walking along Interstate 90 with a gas tank while intoxicated. After he was arrested, officers conducted a search of Brandt's vehicle that uncovered marijuana. Brandt was sentenced to one year of good behavior.

* John Patton, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, officers located a vehicle belonging to Patton that was heavily damaged. Patton abandoned the damaged vehicle. After locating Patton and arresting him, officers searched Patton's vehicle and found meth inside of the vehicle. Patton is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.