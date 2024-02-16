Davison County felony court cases for Feb. 13

Feb. 15—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Feb. 13, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Dustin Bray, 45, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 4.5 years suspended for one count of distribution of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. In a separate charge, Bray was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He received credit for serving 158 days in jail. According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential informant purchased bags of meth from Bray on several occasions, which led to a search of his Mitchell residence. The affidavit said a Facebook warrant allegedly yielded evidence showing Bray was "setting up multiple methamphetamine and marijuana deals." Authorities uncovered 3.27 grams of meth and $1,073 in cash during the search of Bray's residence, according to an affidavit. His bond remains at $50,000. At Tuesday's hearing, Bray's attorney, Deric Denning, said Bray fell into the habit of selling methamphetamine as a "way to make ends meet" after losing his job.

* Stacy Jo Johnson, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to sexual contact with an individual not capable of consent, a Class 4 felony. Judge Giles informed Johnson that the no contest plea will be treated like a guilty plea. According to an indictment, Johnson "touched the breasts of a female residential client with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party." When the alleged incident occurred, Johnson was serving in her role as an employee at LifeQuest, a Mitchell-based organization that provides a number of residential living options and care services for individuals with developmental disabilities. She is no longer an employee, according to LifeQuest officials. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

* Almaleena Dunn-O'Brien, 22, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony; identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $2,000 fine; unauthorized use of a vehicle and petty theft, which are each misdemeanor offenses. According to an arrest affidavit, Dunn-O'Brien was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle. She was also in possession of the vehicle owner's dog, credit card and mobile phone.

* Matthew Sweeney, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to three counts of manufacturing and distribution of scheduled drugs, each a Class 4 felony; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; and a drug free zone violation, a Class 4 felony. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, Sweeney was charged for allegedly selling drugs out of his residence. Sweeney was denied his request for a bond modification. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7 for a status hearing.

* Samantha Atkinson, 37, of Orange, California, pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), (psychedelic mushrooms) and (cocaine), each a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to an alleged altercation between Atkinson and a male driver along Interstate 90. When a K9 officer arrived on scene, drugs were detected on Atkinson, the affidavit said. A search of Atkinson's vehicle uncovered cocaine, mushrooms and meth, the affidavit alleges.

* Karla Bridger, 58, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. She remains in custody on a no-bond hold due to the number of probation violations she has allegedly committed.

* Mynor Andrade, 33, of Mitchell, was denied his request for a bond modification. Andrade is facing an alleged probation violation.

* Julie Olivier, 64, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to entering or remaining surreptitiously in a building, a misdemeanor offense. She was initially charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement with state prosecuting attorneys. According to an arrest affidavit, Olivier broke into a Mitchell residence and stole a pair of slippers. When officers spotted Olivier about two blocks away from the residence following the incident, Olivier was seen wearing the slippers she stole. Olivier was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 59 days suspended. She received credit for serving one day in jail.

* Brian Hrdlicka, 53, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to second-degree petty theft, a misdemeanor. In a separate case, Hrdlicka is facing grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony; third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony; and intentional damage to property, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, Hrdlicka allegedly burglarized a storage unit in Mitchell with a co-defendant. Hrdlicka's request for a bond modification was denied.

* Sonja Wells, 27, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for vehicular battery, a Class 4 felony. Wells was ordered to serve four years of probation. According to an arrest affidavit, Wells was operating a vehicle with three passengers and crashed the vehicle. Wells was intoxicated when the crash occurred in rural Davison County. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said one of the passengers in the vehicle sustained major injuries from the crash. O'Keefe said the passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a period of time, which caused them to lose feeling in their legs. According to court documents, Wells lost control of the vehicle near 252nd Street and 401th Avenue due to loose gravel. Of the three passengers, one was also ejected from the vehicle. During Tuesday's hearing, Wells' attorney, Deva Wermers, said Wells has "beaten herself up more than the court" over the incident. Judge Giles emphasized the severity of the crash and acknowledged Wells' clean criminal record.

* Wade Myers, 29, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Myers was denied his request for a bond reduction.

* Lolita Dion, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Her next hearing was scheduled for March.

* John Patton, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, officers located a vehicle belonging to Patton that was heavily damaged. Patton abandoned the damaged vehicle. After locating Patton and arresting him, officers searched Patton's vehicle and found meth inside of the vehicle. Patton was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. A 30-day jail sentence was imposed for Patton. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony; grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony; and identity theft, a Class 6 felony. Abdo Jr. also denied violating probation. He was serving probation from a previous theft-related charge.

* Janis Fasthorse, 47, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. The probation violation stems from a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, which is a misdemeanor. Fasthorse nearly had her probation completed at the time of the arrest, according to her attorney. She was sentenced to serve two additional years of probation.