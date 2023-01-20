Davison County felony court cases for Jan. 17

Jan. 19—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Richard Espinoza, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault (domestic abuse) with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, intentional damage to property amounting between $2,500 and $5,000 and reckless use of weapons. According to an arrest affidavit, Espinoza pulled a handgun out in front of his ex-girlfriend and threatened harm to himself. The affidavit alleges he told authorities he keyed the victim's vehicle and inscribed "cheater" on the car. He is scheduled to appear before a jury trial April 3, unless he changes his plea prior to trial.

* Calice Archambault, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. According to Davison County prosecuting attorney Alicia Odland, Archambault stole a puppy from Ed's Pet World in Mitchell. The value of the dog was $1,495, Odland said. Archambault was granted a suspended imposition on Tuesday. Judge Giles gave her credit for serving roughly 10 months in jail since being arrested. She was ordered to serve two years of probation for the grand theft charge.

* Melissa Livingston, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to entering or refusing to leave property after notice, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Livingston's attorney, Deva Wermers, informed the court that Livingston believes a drug needle was planted on her. She was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday to allow her release from jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31.

* Brenda Dwyer, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), each Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum punishment of five years in prison. She was granted a furlough to enter an in-patient treatment program before her Feb. 28 sentencing hearing.

* Tyra Small Bear, 25, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. She could face up to five years in prison. Small Bear's next hearing is set for Feb. 28.

* Jose Arias-Aquino, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance for his case. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount between a 1/2 pound and 1 pound with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm with a prior felony, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Arias-Aquino also admitted to violating probation. For the charges he pleaded guilty to, Arias-Aquino is facing up to 17 years in prison.

* Alfred Walters, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation. Walters received credit for serving 10 days in jail.

* Jason Dion, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to violating a protective order and domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily harm, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Dion allegedly assaulted the victim who had a protection order against her, prosecuting attorneys said. She was granted a PR bond on Tuesday while she awaits her next hearing.

* Brandee Jackson, 31, of Valentine, Nebraska, had her bond forfeited to her father. She previously failed to appear for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, traffic substitute license plates, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was recently arrested in Rapid City.

* Carlos Negron Davila, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. He was granted a suspended imposition and ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Robert Hemmah, 39, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Jan. 31. Hemmah was scheduled to be sentenced this fall for sexual exploitation of a minor, but he failed to appear for the hearing. After being arrested and brought into custody since missing the sentencing hearing, he allegedly committed a new charge in jail. Hemmah was charged for possession of meth while in jail, a Class 5 felony.

* Courtney Stork, 42, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date set for early April in connection to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and driving with a revoked license. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

* Kevin Hedrik, 42, of Platte, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

* Mynor Andrade, 33, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 16 days in jail for a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 6 felony. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation and his driver's license revoked for one year.

* Roberta Woodside, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing, distributing and possessing a schedule IV drug, violating a drug free zone and being a habitual offender. Her bond modification was denied Tuesday, as Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins urged against any bond modification due to the serious nature of the crimes and her criminal past.

* Warren Rowley, 28, of Mitchell, was appointed an attorney for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Nellie Cribben, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing, distributing and possessing a schedule I or II controlled substance and a drug free zone violation. She was granted a PR bond with the condition of participating in 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Tyler Hardy, 36, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony, and intentional damage to property. An affidavit says Hardy allegedly stole a vehicle from a Mitchell gas station that was unlocked with the keys inside.

* Theodore Moran, 49, of Mitchell, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), keep place for use or sale of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a PR bond Tuesday. Moran is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in early April.

* Shane Smith, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,00 fine. Smith led officers on a vehicle pursuit through residential parts of Mitchell and crashed into another vehicle during the pursuit. The victim who was struck by Smith at an intersection near Sanborn Boulevard and Second Avenue was injured. The South Dakota Highway Patrol led the pursuit. Smith was called in for erratic driving on Interstate 90 earlier that night. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31.

* Allisha Abdo, 25, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Jonah Boese, 37, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance. Boese was admitted into the James Valley Drug Court program. He was ordered to complete the program and serve probation. Boese received credit for serving 50 days in jail.

* Jeremy Zwetzig, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date set for Feb. 6. He's facing identity theft, a Class 6 felony, petty theft and criminal entry into a motor vehicle.

* Dorothy Hansen, 42, of Mitchell, had a jury trial set for early April. She's facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, aggravated assault (domestic abuse) with a deadly weapon and simple assault (domestic abuse). According to a police report, Hansen has had seven prior assault convictions in the past 10 years.

* Anthony Zotti, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (domestic abuse), a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Zotti's charge stems from him stabbing three victims and causing lacerations on them. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

* Allen Thomson, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault (domestic abuse), a Class 3 felony that carries up to 15 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Thomson allegedly struck his girlfriend 10 times in the face and caused a laceration to her face that required eight stitches. The victim was treated at a local hospital. The affidavit says the doctor who treated the victim believed she may have suffered from an orbital bone fracture. Thomson is facing marijuana-related felony charges in a separate case, which he has yet to enter a plea for. A jury trial is scheduled for April for Thomson's latest charges.

* William Frederick, 27, of Mitchell, admitted to violating a valid court order. He was sentenced to serve 14 days in jail.

* James Waldon, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Waldon was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Allen Downey, 35, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date set for April 3 in connection to possession of child pornography, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Downey allegedly sent videos of himself to a minor showing him masturbating and requested nude images of the minor.

* Elias Jackson-Polk, 22, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for domestic abuse simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Casey Charging Hawk, 21, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. Charging Hawk is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Jan. 31.

* Kelli Ott, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

* Vernon Merritt, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

* Ezra Dozier, 25, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date set for April 3 for aggravated assault (domestic abuse), a Class 3 felony.

* Bianca Walker, 41, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Walker was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* David Larvie, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to second degree escape by a prisoner, a Class 5 felony. Larvie allegedly fled an in-patient treatment center.

* Michael Wermers, 39, of Dimock, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury and indifference to human life, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Wermers is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

* Dave Nelson, 54, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 31 days in jail with 30 days suspended for misprision of a felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

* Nikole McCarty, 34, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31.

* Christopher Sudbeck, 48, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Kolton Colombe, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Colombe was sentenced to serve two years of probation.

* Zeraya Sellers, 19, of Mitchell, had a jury trial scheduled for April 3 in connection to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

* Aria Uthe, 25, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance. A bench warrant was issued for Uthe's arrest.

* John Ridgeway, 59, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance. He's facing possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31.

* Jackson Streetman, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, each Class 5 felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced Mar. 28. According to an arrest affidavit, officers searched Streetman's residence and uncovered three 1 gallon bags of psychedelic mushrooms, LSD wrapped in tin foil, methamphetamine and marijuana items.

* Melissa Hedger, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced Mar. 28.

* Brian Johnson, 61, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender every six months, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Johnson was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Drakkar O'Neal, 22, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Mar. 14 in connection to a grand theft charge with a value between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony.

* Tory Morrow, 32, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Mar. 28. He's facing first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, violation of a protection order and possession of unauthorized articles while in jail. According to an arrest affidavit, Morrow allegedly broke into a victim's home and got into an altercation. After being arrested and detained, Morrow allegedly smuggled peppermint liquor into his jail cell.

* Brian Odegard, 41, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday. He previously pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.