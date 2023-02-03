Davison County felony court cases for Jan. 31

Feb. 2—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Elias Jackson-Polk, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense simple assault (domestic abuse) and admitted to violating probation. According to court documents, he struck a victim in the face. Prosecuting attorney, O'Keefe, recommended a prison sentence be imposed for Jackson-Polk's latest charges, pointing to his "blown opportunity" to have a suspended imposition for the felony conviction he was serving probation for. He was also charged with a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) misdemeanor in a separate incident. During Tuesday's hearing, Jackson-Polk blamed the winter weather and snowy road conditions for the DUI charge and said he would not have been pulled over if the weather hadn't made the roads slick. He was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for the probation violation charge. Jackson-Polk was also sentenced to two years in prison for the third-offense simple assault charge, which is a Class 6 felony. Judge Giles ordered the prison sentences to be served consecutively. He received credit for serving 21 days in jail.

* Shane Smith, 31, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to two years in prison with 53 days suspended. Smith led officers on a vehicle pursuit through residential parts of Mitchell and crashed into another vehicle during the pursuit. The victim who was struck by Smith at an intersection near Sanborn Boulevard and Second Avenue was injured. The victim's vehicle was also damaged from Smith crashing into it. The South Dakota Highway Patrol led the pursuit through residential parts of Mitchell, according to court documents. After Smith drove his vehicle into a yard, he fled on foot and was arrested shortly after when Mitchell Police officers assisted. Smith was called in for erratic driving on Interstate 90 earlier that night.

Story continues

* Sidney Eagle Star, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with six months suspended for violating probation. Eagle Star received credit for serving 75 days in jail. Eagle Star was serving probation for a third-offense simple assault charge, which stemmed from punching a woman multiple times in the face.

* Keith Baxter, 36, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for violating probation. Baxter violated probation twice in the past three years prior to his latest violation.

* Tate Ollila, 18, of Newell, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Ollila's charge stemmed from him placing boxes along a railroad track in Mitchell near Mitchell Technical College. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended. He was ordered to serve one year of good behavior.

* Roberta Woodside, 44, of Mitchell, was granted a request to appoint a new attorney to represent her for the charges she's facing. Woodside is facing manufacturing, distributing and possessing a schedule IV drug, violating a drug free zone and being a habitual offender. She previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Lake Andes, was granted a furlough from jail to enter an in-patient treatment program. He's facing identity theft, a Class 6 felony, petty theft, criminal entry into a motor vehicle and a probation violation. O'Keefe recommended against granting the furlough, citing Abdo Jr.'s past unsuccessful attempts at in-patient treatment programs.

* Clarence Stands, 31, of Mitchell, was appointed to an attorney, Reid Kiner, for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while on probation. He was authorized for work release, pending proof he is still employed at his job.

* David Larvie, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. His escape charge stemmed from him fleeing a treatment center in Sioux Falls. He was facing a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Larvie's sentencing hearing was scheduled for Mar. 14 to allow the presentence investigation report to be conducted. His attorney, Reid Kiner, addressed concerns to the court about Larvie's claim that he's been held in solitary confinement at the jail for roughly three months. Judge Giles recommended Kiner to request a review with the local authorities overseeing Mitchell's corrections facility.

* Dorothy Hansen, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to a third-offense simple assault (domestic abuse) charge, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. According to court documents, Hansen has been convicted of multiple assault charges in Nebraska. She was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended, which was the recommendation from Davison County prosecuting attorneys. Hansen was ordered to serve two years of probation and received credit for serving 90 days in jail.

* Angel Thompson, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A parole search of Thompson's Mitchell residence uncovered meth. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Thompson emphasized her desire to continue working at her job and indicated she had been doing well in life prior to the recent charge. She will remain under supervision with the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC).

* Ynosencia Lopez-Ferguson, 19, of Flandreau, was granted a furlough while in jail to enter an in-patient treatment program. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 for violating probation. Lopez-Ferguson is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.

* Roberta Miller, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a second-offense DUI, a Class 2 misdemeanor, abuse, cruelty to a minor under 7, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The abuse charge stemmed from Miller keeping her child in the vehicle she was operating while intoxicated. The child was not placed into a car seat or securely fastened, according to prosecuting attorney, O'Keefe. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for the child abuse charge. Miller was sentenced to 122 days in jail with 100 days suspended for the DUI charge. She received credit for serving 22 days in jail. As part of her sentencing, Miller's license was revoked for one year, and she was ordered to serve four years of probation.

* Casey Chasing Hawk, 21, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. The violation stemmed from him absconding from his probation officers. He faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins recommended Chasing Hawk's suspended imposition be revoked. Judge Giles revoked the suspended imposition and sentenced Chasing Hawk to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Nathan Hart, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and six years of probation for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The 10 years of prison he was facing was suspended. According to Davison County State's Attorney Miskimins, Hart stole in excess of roughly $31,000 worth of equipment and items from Jensen Design Build, a Mitchell-based residential construction company. Miskimins indicated that Hart stole the items while he was employed at Jensen Design Build. Hart was denied his request for a suspended imposition. Judge Giles ordered Hart to pay $16,469 in restitution fees over the course of his probation stint.

* Aaron Oberembt, 42, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony conviction. He was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $10,000, a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to serve six years of probation, as part of his sentencing.

* Billy McDonald, 39, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for child abuse, a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to serve four years of probation.

* Margaret Medicinehorn, 27, of Wagner, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license. She is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in April, unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Adam Kowall, 39, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and violating a protection order. He was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond to allow his release from jail.

* Brandee Jackson, 31, of Valentine, Nebraska, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. She previously failed to appear in court and had a bench warrant issued for her arrest. Jackson is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in June, unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Laura Baus, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony. She is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in June, unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Kelby Weisser, 32, of Platte, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (THC hash wax), a Class 5 felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Weisser was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Robert Hemmah, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Hemmah opted not to enter a plea for possession of a prescription or non-prescription drug while in jail, a Class 4 felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25. He is also awaiting sentencing for sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 6 felony.

* Cody Tomasi, 31, of Mitchell, had a jury trial set for early April in connection to abuse, cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, a Class 3 felony.

* Damond Baldwin, 41, of Olivet, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury and indifference to human life, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. His next hearing was set for Feb. 28. According to an arrest affidavit, the assault took place at the Corn Palace Inn motel after one of the two suspects placed a baseball cap over the security cameras at the motel prior to the alleged assault. The affidavit characterizes the assault as "brutal and disturbing" and states the victim's keys and phone were stolen. According to the affidavit, investigators managed to obtain video surveillance that showed Baldwin and another suspect in the parking lot moments before the alleged assault took place and noted they could hear Baldwin and the second suspect confronting the victim followed by sounds of an assault.

* Ariana Herman-Waln, 22, of Mitchell, had her next hearing set for May 9. She is facing a probation violation charge. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

* Brianna Charging Hawk, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and violating a protection order, a Class 6 felony.

* Robert Shields, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation. Shields is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in June.

* David Fortney, 55, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a fifth-offense simple assault (domestic abuse) charge with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of simple assault (domestic abuse), both misdemeanor offenses. He is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in June.

* Terri Johnson, 60, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Camri Highland, 49, of Mitchell, had a jury trial set for April. Highland is facing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* John Ridgeway, 59, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Ridgeway was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. He received credit for serving 26 days in jail.

* Warren Rowley, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in June, unless he changes his plea prior to trial.

* Christina Bittel, 39, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance for simple assault against a law enforcement officer, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Bittel allegedly committed an assault on an officer while in jail.

* Delacey Owens, 41, of Kimball, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Owens received credit for serving 14 days in jail.

* Talitha Sumner, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. Sumner was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* John Brinker, 41, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Brinker was also ordered to serve three years of probation. He was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Cante Bad Moccasin, 20, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. She was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended. Bad Moccasin received credit for serving 90 days in jail.

* Kammi Harless, 34, of Mitchell, was sentenced to four years in prison with four years suspended for violating probation. Harless received credit for serving 117 days in jail. Her suspended imposition was revoked on Tuesday. Harless was ordered to remain on probation.

* Jami Lewis, 43, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. Lewis remains under the supervision of the DOC.

* Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for her sentencing hearing. She was scheduled to be sentenced for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Patricia Archambeau, 61, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance for her sentencing hearing. She is set to be sentenced for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony.