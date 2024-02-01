Davison County felony court cases for Jan. 30

Feb. 1—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Friday, Jan. 30, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Maja Korkutovic, 31, of Letcher, had her next hearing scheduled in connection to second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Korkutovic allegedly broke into a home in Mitchell through a basement window. Upon the homeowner entering his residence, Korkutovic was seen sitting on the steps drinking a beer with a pair of shirts placed atop her head, the affidavit said. Authorities located Korkutovic shortly after the alleged burglary in Loomis, which is about 5 miles north of Mitchell.

* Bryon Fischer, 50, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. In a separate charge, Fischer was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a scheduled III or IV controlled substance, a Class 6 felony. Fischer's charges stem from a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit that stretched from high-traffic Mitchell roads to Highway 38 on the east side of Mitchell, Fischer attempted to strike a Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle, which caused the trooper to swerve toward a nearby ditch, according to an affidavit. The pursuit came to an end when Fischer's truck began experiencing mechanical problems along Highway 25. When Fischer brought the truck to a stop, officers managed to arrest him. According to the affidavit, Fischer began experiencing medical problems when officers took him into custody, prompting emergency transportation to Avera Queen of Peace hospital in Mitchell. Since Fischer was released from custody following his arrest, his attorney, Cole Morgan, said Fischer has "turned his life around" by maintaining sobriety and holding down jobs. A pair of Fischer's employers spoke in support of Fischer during Tuesday's hearing. Mike Bathke, owner of a local concrete company, characterized Fischer as a "very, very dependable" employee. Bathke expressed concerns of the outcome a prison sentence would have on Fischer's life. Morgan said Fischer is being appointed as the president of the Oxford House in Mitchell. Fischer has been residing at an Oxford House — an independent sober living environment with occupants who are recovering from addiction — over the past few months.

* Mark Jakopak, 53, of Rapid City, was granted a suspended imposition for a hit-and-run crash causing injury, a Class 6 felony. Jakopak previously pleaded no contest to the charge. According to prosecuting attorneys, Jakopak struck a pedestrian at the Green Drive and Kimball Street intersection and fled the scene. Judge Giles noted Jakopak's unfamiliarity with the area and the timing of the crash as factors he considered prior to sentencing him. Jakopak was ordered to serve two years of probation and perform community service. The victim who was struck requested Jakopak perform community service that entails working with people with disabilities.

* Brian Hrdlicka, 53, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony; third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony; and intentional damage to property, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, Hrdlicka allegedly burglarized a storage unit in Mitchell with a co-defendant.

* Samuel Waldner, 62, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to a first-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Waldner was granted a suspended imposition. Waldner's DUI stemmed from a vehicle crash he was involved in while driving intoxicated. Waldner's blood alcohol content registered at .307 following the crash, according to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Alicia Odland.

* Jennica Goodface, 25, of Mitchell, was granted a request to modify bond to a personal recognizance (PR) bond upon a clean urinary analysis (UA) test. Goodface is facing two counts of manufacturing, distribution and possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony that carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; possession of a gun with an altered serial number, a Class 6 felony; possession of a controlled weapon, a Class 6 felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense; and possession of marijuana in the amount less than 2 ounces, a misdemeanor. She is facing up to 31 years in prison for the charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Goodface is the co-defendant in a case that stemmed from a parole search of Wade Goodface's residence. The parole search uncovered 32 jars containing a substance with methamphetamine and THC, a straw with cocaine and 4 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers also found a sawed shotgun with a scratched off serial number, the affidavit said.

* Dylan Zephier, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with seven years suspended for possession of meth with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallory said Zephier had been "preying on others battling addiction" to feed his own meth addiction. Mallory said Zephier admitted he's been using meth for a decade. According to an arrest affidavit, a probation search of Zephier's residence resulted in the discovery of a key fob belonging to a stolen vehicle. After locating the stolen vehicle, officers found 13 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, along with a scale and bags. Zephier reached a plea agreement for the drug possession with intent to distribute charge that aimed to impose a 10-year prison sentence, but Judge Giles opted to shave two years of prison time off the recommended time in the plea agreement. Giles said Zephier's honesty throughout the investigation played a role in his sentencing decision. Zephier asked for leniency to allow him an opportunity to be a father to his child.

* Derek Hoffman, 38, of North Sioux City, pleaded guilty to a fourth-offense DUI, a Class 5 felony. Hoffman was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. According to an affidavit, Hoffman drove through a Mitchell resident's yard with a truck while intoxicated. He refused sobriety tests after being arrested and acted disorderly to officers, the affidavit said. Hoffman was ordered to serve probation and had his driving privileges revoked for one year. As Judge Giles was considering the method of alcohol monitoring to impose, Hoffman requested not to have a SCRAM alcohol bracelet that tests the sweat of wearers for the presence of alcohol. Hoffman said he filed a lawsuit against the company that manufactures SCRAM bracelets after he was infected in the past. He was unsure of the status of the lawsuit he filed.

* Cameron Johnson, 29, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Johnson became the subject of an investigation over a year ago after a cyber tipster reported to authorities that Johnson possessed and distributed child pornography online, according to an arrest affidavit. Police reports say Johnson sent a nude image to the cyber tipster of what appeared to be a 4 or 5-year-old victim.

* Santina Ossola, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; child abuse, a Class 3 felony; and use or possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Ossola was allegedly found in possession of meth with her children in the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

* Catrina Robinson, 48, of Yuba City, California, was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, she was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers conducted a vehicle search that uncovered 7 grams of meth inside a package of dog food, court documents said. Her dog was temporarily turned over to the Mitchell Police Department's Animal Control unit.

* Robert Martin, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (marijuana oil), a Class 5 felony. Martin was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. According to an arrest affidavit, Martin's charge stemmed from a search after Bernard Drapeau fled to his residence following a hit-and-run crash. Drapeau fled to Martin's residence to hide from officers pursuing him, which resulted in a search of Martin's residence, according to court documents. After officers contacted Martin's parole officer, they gained entry into his residence to search for Drapeau and allegedly uncovered marijuana oil. Martin requested an opportunity to receive drug treatment rather than being sentenced to prison and claimed "the system is broken." Martin is currently in prison for a separate charge.

* Wanda Frederick, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to child abuse, a Class 3 felony. Frederick allegedly struck a juvenile in the stomach while intoxicated, according to court documents.

* Houston Red Day, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, which are each misdemeanor offenses.

* Emily Koch, 31, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled in connection to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. Koch allegedly stole a vehicle that officers located in a Minnesota town, according to an arrest affidavit.

* Thomas Wipf, 31, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for Mar. 12 in connection to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Wipf allegedly stole a shopping cart from a local grocery store, along with a pair of boots from a nearby hog business. He allegedly took $511 worth of unpaid groceries in addition to the alleged shopping cart theft. In the affidavit, the shopping cart is said to be worth around $350.

* Kyle Ashes, 32, of Chamberlain, admitted to violating probation. Ashes was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. He was previously granted a suspended imposition for the charge. Judge Giles revoked the suspended imposition on Tuesday and ordered Ashes to serve two years of probation.

* Jacob Terrill, 33, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and (marijuana hash wax), each a Class 5 felony. A June jury trial is scheduled for Terrill.

* Dymen Garcia, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to failure to register information as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony.