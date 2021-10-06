Davison County felony court cases for Oct. 5

Oct. 6—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Ransom Whitelance, 24, of Mitchell, had his jury trial date moved to Dec. 13 that stems from a burglary in which Whitelance allegedly used a firearm to shoot and wound a victim during a late June burglary in Mitchell. He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance, which resulted from the June 27 incident. Whitelance faces a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Whitelance's attorney, Richard Rylance, said the state has accepted a plea deal. However, Rylance said he's awaiting evidence from the incident to be released.

* Gene Riggs, 45, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to a third offense driving under the influence charge, which makes it a felony offense. He's scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 14.

* Kayla LaPointe, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to serve four years of probation and complete the James Valley Drug program. LaPointe received credit for serving 68 days in jail.

* John Estrada, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. According to State's Attorney Jim Miskimins, Estrada was found pacing back and forth at Kibbee Park in Mitchell, which led a conservation officer to do a welfare check. The officer then spotted a pipe that resembled drug paraphernalia, and was later found to have meth residue on it. A presentence report was ordered before his sentencing hearing, which will take place after it is received and filed.

* David Spirittrack Jr., 23, of Sioux Falls, admitted to violating his probation he was serving for fourth-degree rape involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 that he pleaded guilty to roughly a year ago. He faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, which was suspended as part of his initial sentence for the fourth-degree rape charge. Judge Giles considered what attorney Doug Papendick said was Spirittrack Jr.'s "limitations" during the sentencing hearing. His probation sentence started over. Judge Giles also revoked Spirittrack Jr.'s suspended imposition. State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe requested Spirittrack Jr. be sentence to some prison time.

* James Wessels, 40, of Artesian, admitted to violating his probation. Wessels was recently terminated from the Glory House treatment center for breaking the rules at the facility. Wessels pleaded guilty to grand theft in February for stealing a truck in Mitchell. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but it was suspended. As part of his sentence, Wessels was ordered to serve a two-year probation sentence.

* Valorie Giambrone, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

* Fabian Max, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). He was granted a suspended imposition. However, Max was ordered to serve two years of probation as part of his sentence. Max has begun outpatient treatment since he was charged with possession of cocaine.

* William Huff, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and criminal entry.