Davison County felony court cases for Mar. 29

Mar. 31—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, March 29, 2022, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Evangeline Deloria, 41, of Mitchell, was sentenced to eight years in prison with eight years suspended for felony child abuse. She was also ordered to serve six years of probation and complete James Valley DUI court, as part of her sentencing.

* Calice Archambault, 20, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 or equal to $2,500. A no bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Brandon Welbig, 27, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a first offense DUI and driving with a revoked license. Welbig is also facing charges in Minnehaha County. He is scheduled to face a jury trial on June 13 unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Clifton Red Feather, 50, of Mitchell, denied violating probation and several new charges, including possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. He will face a jury trial on June 13 unless he changes his plea prior to. Red Feather was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

* Kory Fuoss, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is set to face a jury trial on June 13 unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Ynosencia Ferguson-Lopez, 18, of Flandreau, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 oz. or less and obstructing a jailer, police officer or firefighter. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on June 13 for the three felony charges unless she changes her plea prior to.

* Lisa Musgrave, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for a fourth DUI, which is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Musgrave was also ordered to serve four years of probation for the fourth DUI offense. She was recently denied entry into the James Valley DUI court.

* Dakotah Ladeaux, 23, of Pierre, pleaded not guilty to sexual contact with a child under 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to face a jury trial on June 13 unless he changes his plea prior to. Judge Giles denied modifying his bond Tuesday, opting to keep it set at $10,000.

* Stephanie Pietz, 34, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Kaylee Aldrich, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is also facing a manufacturing, distribution and possession of a drug charge. For all of the charges combined, Aldrich is facing up to 15 years in prison. Judge Giles ordered a presentence investigation report to be conducted prior to sentencing Aldrich.

* Marcus Eagle Star, 19, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Danielle Jackson, 43, of Mount Vernon, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse and cruelty to a minor under the age of 7 and a first offense DUI charge. Jackson's charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 24 when she crashed her vehicle into a ditch near Mount Vernon. She was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Jackson's 6-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which resulted in the abuse and cruelty to a minor charge.

* Desiree Apgar, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance (meth) as a habitual offender, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Judge Giles ordered a presentence investigation report prior to sentencing that's set for late April.

* Mark Leach, 40, of Mitchell, was sentenced to seven years in prison with seven years suspended for violating probation that he was serving. Leach was serving probation for failing to register his address as sex offender. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation as part of his sentence.

* John Brinker, 40, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to serve three years of probation as part of his sentence.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, had her next hearing set for April 12. Livingston was charged for allegedly violating her probation that she's been serving for less than a month. She is serving probation for a grand theft charge. Livingston is seeking to enter an intensive rehab treatment program in Rapid City.

* Dakota Fallis, 26, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for possession of a controlled substance to take place on April 12.

* Diana Luna, 31, of Sioux Falls, admitted to violating probation. She was sentenced to remain on parole with the South Dakota Department of Corrections.