Davison County felony court cases for July 7

Jul. 11—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Friday, July 7, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* James Johnson, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (psychedelic mushrooms), a Class 5 felony. He was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), which is also a Class 5 felony. As part of his sentencing, Johnson was ordered to serve two years of probation. According to an arrest affidavit, a search of Johnson's residence uncovered tabs of hallucinogenic acid, 60 grams of meth, two jars of psychedelic mushrooms and scales. Johnson's attorney, Zach Flood, highlighted Johnson's ability to maintain a job and abide by all laws while awaiting his sentencing hearing.

* Dennis Janis, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to failure to register address as a convicted sex offender and residing in a community safe zone as a sex offender, each Class 6 felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Janis' charges stem from him allegedly residing at the Siesta Motel for two months without registering the address as a sex offender, according to an affidavit. The motel is also within a community safe zone. Janis is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Bryon Fischer, 49, of Mitchell, was granted a furlough from jail to enter an in-patient drug treatment program. He's facing first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Fischer allegedly broke into an apartment while the owner was away and was found sleeping on the couch when authorities entered the apartment. In a separate case, Fischer is facing the following charges: grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, reckless driving and failure to make a proper stop, each misdemeanor offenses. According to an arrest affidavit, Fischer allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit on March 5 after taking an "unknown amount" of pills.

* Mynor Andrade, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony, and denied violating probation. He's serving probation for a third-offense Driving Under the Influence charge, which is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Andrade is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Tod Hansen, 58, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond (PR bond) on Friday to allow his release from jail. He was arrested for allegedly violating his bond conditions due to a failed drug test. Hansen is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense. Hansen is scheduled to face a jury trial in early August unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Francisco Pabon Gonzalez, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, obtained video surveillance showed three rounds were fired from Gonzalez's truck during the late evening hours near a business district in Mitchell. Officers found shell casings near the area that matched Gonzalez's AK-47 firearm, the affidavit explains. It's unclear why the shots were fired. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Pamela Titze, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty distribution, manufacturing of a controlled substance, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, each Class 5 felonies. Titze is also facing several misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer. According to an arrest affidavit, a traffic stop of the vehicle Titze was operating led to a search that uncovered several bags of meth amounting to 6 grams and other contraband. Titze attempted to escape from officers while in handcuffs, an affidavit alleges. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Tyler Brooks, 32, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance of his case. Brooks is facing a charge for failure to appear in court, a Class 6 felony. He's serving probation for possession of a controlled substance.

* Zeraya Sellers, 19, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Sellers was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to continue serving a two-year probation sentence and had her suspended imposition remain in place. She received credit for serving 16 days in jail.

* James Kerr, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to distribution and manufacturing of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, which is also a Class 4 felony. The alleged distribution and manufacturing of drugs Kerr was charged with took place within a school zone near Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary. Kerr was granted a PR bond with the condition of participating in twice-weekly urinary analysis testing.

* Yetvat West, 38, of Denver, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 5 felony, speeding on four-lane rural roads, speeding on other roadways and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanor offenses. West is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Brooke Kirk, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She allegedly spit on correction officers while being transported to a facility, an affidavit says. Kirk was sentenced to 92 days in jail with 90 days suspended. She received credit for serving two days in jail.

* Tricia Gauker, 51, of Yankton, denied violating probation. She is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Gauker's cash bond was set at $1,000. She is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Sept. 26.

* Ian Austin, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve three years of probation for violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Austin was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program. The suspended prison sentence hinges on Austin completing the drug court program.

* Jami Lewis, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Lewis is also under the supervision of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in October.

* Devon Thuringer, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to first-degree petty theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Thuringer's charge stemmed from him taking food, drinks and other items at Walmart as an employee and consuming them during his work breaks, according to an affidavit. Thuringer did not pay for the items that amounted to roughly $1,198, according to an affidavit. He was sentenced to 152 days in jail with 150 days suspended.

* Aria Uthe, 25, of Sioux Falls, was granted a four-week continuance in connection to a possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

* Nicholas Tischler, 35, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for July18. Tischler is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic container in a vehicle, each misdemeanor offenses.