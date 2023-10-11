Davison County felony court cases for Oct. 10

Oct. 11—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Oct. 10, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Dustin Bray, 45, of Mitchell, was denied his request for a bond reduction. Bray is facing manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; unauthorized manufacturing of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), each a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential informant with the Mitchell Police Department allegedly purchased bags of meth from Bray on several occasions, which led to a search of his Mitchell residence. The affidavit alleges a Facebook warrant allegedly yielded evidence showing Bray was "setting up multiple methamphetamine and marijuana deals." Authorities uncovered 3.27 grams of meth and $1,073 in cash during the search of Bray's residence, according to an affidavit. His bond remains at $50,000. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe urged against a bond reduction, citing Bray as a "danger to the community."

*

James Heginger, 24, of Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for a second probation violation he's serving for fourth-degree rape, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and possession, manufacturing or distribution of child pornography, a Class 4 felony. According to prosecuting attorneys, Heginger's latest probation violation stemmed from him "bribing an individual with developmental disabilities who was of the age of consent" with cigarettes, alcohol and cash in exchange for sexual favors. Judge Chris Giles dubbed Heginger an "opportunistic predator" who appeared to be "preying on younger victims." Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe recommended a 25-year prison sentence and called Heginger a "predator who will go after vulnerable people." Heginger received credit for serving three years in an Iowa prison, which will be factored into his 10-year prison sentence he received on Tuesday in Davison County. In addition, Judge Giles suspended 15 years of prison time he could have imposed for the previously suspended execution of sentencing for the fourth-degree rape charge.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

*

Pamela Titze, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony; and child abuse, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, a traffic stop of the vehicle Titze was operating led to a search that uncovered several bags of meth amounting to 6 grams and other contraband. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said Titze was using a juvenile in her narcotics distribution scheme. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted prior to her upcoming sentencing hearing. The drug distribution charge Titze pleaded guilty to carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison.

* Bradley Townsend, 37, of Mitchell, was denied his request for a bond reduction. Townsend is facing three counts of failure to register information as a sex offender, each Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

* James Lawrence, 62, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to entering a building and refusing to leave after notice, a Class 2 misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of good behavior.

* Jeff Heidinger, denied violating probation and pleaded not guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each a misdemeanor charge. An arrest affidavit alleges Heidinger was smoking cannabis in his vehicle parked next to Freedom gas station.

* Ashley Mathews, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; misprision to a felony and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each a misdemeanor offense. She is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in February unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Kayla Charging Hawk, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), each a Class 5 felony. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted on her criminal record prior to Charging Hawk's upcoming Dec. 5 sentencing hearing.

* John Fredericks, 52, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Fredericks was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for each of the felony charges he pleaded guilty to. As part of his sentencing, he was ordered to serve four years of probation. Fredericks attorney, Doug Pappendick, highlighted Fredericks success in a treatment program he's been participating in since being arrested.

* Colt Tibbs, 30, of Dupree, admitted to violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Tibbs avoided being sentenced to serve time in prison and was ordered to remain on probation. He received credit for serving 43 days in jail.

* Kevin Mathews, 33, of Mitchell, was granted a motion to appoint a mental health expert to assist in his case. Mathews previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a victim, who was Mathews' neighbor. Officers were informed the victim and Mathews had allegedly been drinking at a nearby residence when a verbal altercation broke out between the two, the affidavit says. Mathews left the residence and later returned with his wife, who he began arguing with, according to court documents. The victim attempted to stop Mathews and his wife from arguing, which prompted Mathews to allegedly pull a gun and shoot a round at the victim. Police reports indicate the victim was not struck by any bullets. During questioning, Mathews allegedly told authorities he threw a "M-80 firecracker" at the victim and denied shooting a firearm. Officers searched Mathews' residence and uncovered a box of ammunition and a bag of meth. During Tuesday's hearing, Mathews was granted work release while he remains in custody.

* Dylan Zephier, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing and distribution of three or more controlled substances, a Class 3 felony; receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a Class 5 felony; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, a probation search of Zephier's residence allegedly resulted in the discovery of a key fob belonging to a stolen vehicle. After locating the stolen vehicle, officers allegedly found 13 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, along with a scale and bags. He is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in December unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Daniel Seiner, 37, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond. He's in custody for an alleged probation violation. Seiner recently completed a treatment program and is seeking entry into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, was granted a furlough to allow her to enter an in-patient treatment program. Jarabek is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; simple assault (domestic abuse), a misdemeanor offense; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, officers entered Jarabek's apartment after witnesses reported allegedly hearing "screaming and arguing" coming from her apartment. Upon officers entering Jarabek's apartment, they located Jarabek and uncovered items containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

* Danielle Jackson, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Jackson allegedly struck a parked trailer with her vehicle in Mount Vernon. The affidavit says Jackson was on her way to pick up a kid from school when she struck the trailer.

* Juan Gerardo Miranda, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony; and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor. An arrest affidavit alleges Miranda was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Mitchell that led to his DUI charge. Police reports say a breathalyzer test showed Miranda's preliminary blood alcohol level was .253, three times above the legal limit.

* Thomas Wipf, 31, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 2 in connection to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony.

* Everado Herrera Torres, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail with 30 days suspended. Herrera Torres received credit for serving 10 days in jail.

* Kyle Long Crow, 33, of Winner, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Long Crow was granted a suspended imposition during Tuesday's sentencing hearing. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Carlos Negron Davila, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison with five years suspended. As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Martin Marrs, 60, address unknown, failed to appear in court Tuesday for a subsequent failure to register information as a convicted sex offender, a Class 6 felony.

* Wade Myers, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense. Myers is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Nov. 1.