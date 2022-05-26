Davison County felony court cases for May 24

May 26—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Brandy Bruce, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and first-degree petty theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She will face a jury trial in early October unless she changes her plea.

* Tangi Taylor, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. If she is apprehended, her bond will be forfeited.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Livingston's violation stemmed from her testing positive for methamphetamine. She is currently serving a two-year probation stint as part of her sentencing for grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500.

* Theron Kayser, 18, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Kayser is slated to face a jury trial in early October.

* Jordan Wieting, 21, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Wieting's charges stem from a 2020 robbery of a minor in which four suspects allegedly participated in the incident. According to Davison County prosecutors, Wieting had knowledge of the robbery and neglected to inform authorities of any information until he was arrested.

* Natasha Gonzalez, 34, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Her violation stemmed from her removal of a treatment program after testing positive for meth. Gonzalez is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

* Clifton Red Feather, 50, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond to allow his release from jail. Red Feather appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing on an alleged probation violation. He previously denied violating probation. Red Feather is currently serving a two-year probation stint as part of his sentencing for possession of a controlled substance.

* Tessa Dimmick, 38, of Hot Springs, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, distributing and possessing drugs, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty on all charges, she could face up to 30 years in prison for the handful of felony charges she's facing. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said authorities uncovered a "significant amount" of controlled substances in Dimmick's hotel room. Police reports say 17.48 grams of a "crystal substance" was found in Dimmick's possession. Judge Giles denied modifying Dimmick's bond on Tuesday.

* Lance Shields, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to second-degree escaping by a prisoner, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Shields' escape charge stems from him leaving a treatment facility and failing to return. He will face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Aaron Unzelman, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to forgery and grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500. Unzelman allegedly wrote counterfeit checks to purchase a laptop and printer from Walmart. According to the arrest affidavit, the three counterfeit checks Unzelman allegedly drafted amounted to $1,871. He was serving parole when he was charged for the alleged incident. Unzelman will face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial.

* Elgina Callahan, 48, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class 5 felonies. She will face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes her plea prior to the trial.

* Jalen Little, 20, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. While he was granted a suspended imposition, Little was also sentenced to serve six days in jail and two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay fines and restitution fees that amounted to roughly $950. Little's burglary charge stemmed from a recent incident in which he busted out a window of a vape shop on Mitchell's Main Street and proceeded to steal items from the store. He said Tuesday that the items he stole were returned to the vape shop. Little highlighted the burglary was "out of character" and noted he will soon begin an apprenticeship to become an electrician.

* Ynosencia Lopez-Ferguson, 19, of Flandreau, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A no bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Her request to continue the case for two weeks was also denied due to her failure to appear Tuesday.

* Matthew Messer, 40, of Mitchell, had a date set for a jury trial. Messer will face a jury trial in early August unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date. He is facing four felony charges that include possession of a controlled substance (meth), use or possession of drug paraphernalia, having an altered license plate and driving with a revoked license. Messer could face up to 15 years in prison, if found guilty on all of the charges. Messer was previously seeking a new attorney to represent him. He indicated on Tuesday that he's happy with his attorney, noting things were recently resolved.

* Joseph Larvie, 30, was sentenced to 78 days in jail with 78 days suspended for domestic simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

* Donald Fasthorse, 49, of Sioux Falls, had his case continued two weeks after he passed out on Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center courtroom. Fasthorse was approaching the defendant's table on Tuesday for his scheduled hearing and suddenly halted before taking a seat. He appeared to be losing consciousness and began falling down. As Fasthorse was passing out, Davison County Deputy Sheriff Grant Lanning managed to catch him and helped the man from suffering head injury. When Lanning safely placed Fasthorse on the ground, Fasthorse began convulsing for a short period of time. Lanning and paramedics helped Fasthorse regain consciousness before he was carted out of the courtroom on a stretcher. He is facing possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of a controlled substance, both Class 5 felonies.

* Calice Archambault, 20, of Mitchell, had her next hearing set for June 21. She's facing two counts of grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, both Class 6 felonies.

* Christopher Stunes, 40, of Mitchell, was granted a one-day furlough for a family funeral. Stunes is being held in custody for an alleged safety zone violation as a registered sex offender, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Stunes previously failed to appear in court in early April for the felony charge he's facing.

* Marcie Charging Hawk, 35, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000. Charging Hawk's charge stems from her allegedly stealing a vehicle. She will face a jury trial in mid-October unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Cheyenne Shields, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to violating probation. She is is seeking to enter James Valley Drug Court.

* Amber Gentapanan, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Tammy Fischer, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance, each Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was also charged with manufacturing, distributing and possession drugs and driving with a revoked license. Fischer could face up to 30 years in prison, if found guilty on all charges.

* Julius Heath, 26, of Pierre, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for violating probation. Heath was serving a three-year probation sentence for grand theft and aggravated eluding.

* Keith Drapeau, 35, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond to allow his release from jail. Drapeau is facing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and use or possession of a controlled substance.

* Schuyler Totton, 29, of Mount Vernon, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A bench warrant was issued for Totton's arrest.

* Joseph Marr, 29, of Rapid City, appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Laura Haas, 35, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony.

* Brianne Martin, 41, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree petty theft and identity theft. She will face a jury trial in mid-October unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Victor Walker, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty for failing to register his new address as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine. He was ordered to continue following all rules and regulations of the state Department of Corrections.