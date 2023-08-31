Davison County felony court cases for Aug. 29

Aug. 31—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Friday, July 18, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Nicholas Tischler, 35, of Mitchell, was denied a request for a bond modification. Tischler was granted a PR bond in July with conditions in place. According to Judge Giles, Tischler violated bond less than two days after being released from custody. Giles pointed to the bond violation as a reason he denied Tischler's latest bond modification request. Tischler is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and open alcoholic container in a vehicle, a misdemeanor offense. His attorney, Zach Flood, requested to remove himself from representing Tischler. Flood explained that representing Tischler would present a conflict due to him representing another defendant that has ties to Tischler's case.

* Donald Wagner, 68, of Denver, Colorado, had his next hearing scheduled for Oct. 24. Wagner is facing two counts of distribution, manufacturing a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; three counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), (cocaine) and (marijuana-based hash); unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug, each a Class 5 felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and ingesting a substance other than alcohol with the intent to intoxicate, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, Wagner was pulled over for speeding six miles over the legal limit. Officers executed a search of Wagner's vehicle, which uncovered 3 pounds of meth, 15 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of hash oil.

* Nathan Satrang, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Satrang recently had a separate drug possession charge dismissed after a judge ruled in favor of his motion to suppress evidence used to charge him in 2022.

*

Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court, a Class 6 felony. Jarabek's failure to appear charge stemmed from her testing positive for meth hours before her scheduled hearing for a drug possession charge. Due to the failed drug test, Jarabek couldn't appear for the hearing because she was deemed to be under the influence. She was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Jarabek was also ordered to serve two years of probation. She received credit for serving 32 days in jail. Jarabek was initially facing a possession of a controlled substance charge, a Class 5 felony. She previously pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge but withdrew her guilty plea on Tuesday. State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said it was ironic that a co-defendant who was charged with Jarabek for the drug possession incident that was recently dismissed appeared on Tuesday for a new drug possession charge. The name of the co-defendant was not mentioned. In closing, Miskimins warned Jarabek she's on a "merry-go-round" that has four options: probation, parole, prison and death.

* Jennifer Jackson, 32, of Vermillion, pleaded not guilty to a fifth-offense violation of a protection order, a Class 4 felony. A first offense violation of a protection order is a misdemeanor, but it rose to a Class 4 felony due it being Jackson's alleged fifth offense. In 2022, Jackson was charged with multiple counts of violating a protection order that stemmed from her allegedly changing passwords of a then-significant other's online accounts.

* Bryon Fischer, 49, of Mitchell, had his attorney withdrawn from his case. Fischer's attorney, Richard Rylance, indicated he and Fischer's relationship has been fractured. Fischer is facing felony charges in two separate cases. In one case, he's facing first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an affidavit, Fischer allegedly broke into an apartment while the owner was away and was found sleeping on the couch when authorities entered the apartment. In a separate case, Fischer is facing the following charges: grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, reckless driving and failure to make a proper stop, each misdemeanor offenses. An arrest affidavit alleges Fischer led officers on a vehicle pursuit on March 5 after taking an "unknown amount" of pills. During the pursuit that stretched from high-traffic Mitchell roads to Highway 38 on the east side of Mitchell, Fischer allegedly attempted to strike a Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle, which caused the trooper to swerve toward a nearby ditch, the affidavit says. The pursuit came to an end when Fischer's truck began experiencing mechanical problems along Highway 25. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6 to appoint a new attorney.

* Angely Caballero Santiago, 27, of Huron, had a hearing scheduled for Sept. 6 in connection to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (xanax) and (oxycodone), each a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Alexandra Smith, 35, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date scheduled for December. She's facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense.

* Amanda White Lance, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury, a misdemeanor; and interfering with emergency communication, a misdemeanor. White Lance was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday to allow her release from jail. An arrest affidavit alleges White Lance scratched the face of a victim and threw a mobile phone the victim was attempting to use to contact emergency services. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in December unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Jasmine Medicine Elk, 22, of Mitchell, had a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 26. She will be sentenced for violating probation after recently admitting to the charge. Medicine Elk is seeking entry into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Lady Shimaray Hooks, 29, of Mitchell, was granted full custody of her child. She was charged with abuse, cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Hooks' attorney, Reid Kiner, emphasized the state Department of Social Services recently closed the case relating to the incident Hooks was charged with abuse. Hooks' charge stems from her allegedly hitting a child in the face and spanking the child after the child refused to leave another residence, according to an affidavit. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in June. Hooks is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Seth Thennis, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failure to accurately provide information as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Thennis allegedly had social media accounts on Twitter, TikTok, Discord and Snapchat that weren't properly registered with the Mitchell Police Division. In South Dakota, sex offenders are required to register social media accounts, email addresses and other online accounts with local law enforcement agencies in the municipality they reside within three days of activating the account. Thennis was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. He's currently serving time in prison for a separate charge. His sentence on Tuesday will result in additional time under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

* Tod Hansen, 58, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Hansen is facing other charges in a separate case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

* William Frederick, 27, of Mitchell, admitted to violating a court order that ordered him to one year of good behavior. Frederick's violation stemmed from him failing to comply with the 24/7 alcohol screening he's participating in. His blood alcohol level was about three times over the legal limit when he was arrested for the violation. He was sentenced to serve 155 days in jail. During Tuesday's hearing, Frederick asked multiple times whether he could discontinue 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Roberta Miller, 33, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for Sept. 6 in connection to an alleged probation violation. She was serving probation for a child abuse charge and Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

* Heather Bellin, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in December unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Bianca Walker, 32, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Walker received credit for serving 74 days in jail. Walker was recently accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Tory Morrow, 32, of Mitchell, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Sept. 6. He's facing first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, violation of a protection order and possession of unauthorized articles while in jail. According to an arrest affidavit, Morrow allegedly broke into a victim's home and got into an altercation. After being arrested and detained, Morrow allegedly smuggled peppermint liquor into his jail cell.

* Catrina Robinson, 48, of Yuba City, California, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in December unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date. According to an arrest affidavit, she was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers conducted a vehicle search that allegedly uncovered 7 grams of meth inside a package of dog food, court documents say. Her dog was temporarily turned over to the Mitchell Police Department's Animal Control unit.

* Mark Jakopak, 53, of Rapid City, pleaded not guilty to a hit-and-run causing an injury, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear before a jury trial in December unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* David Renberger, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

* Cleveland Skunk, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense simple assault (domestic abuse), a Class 6 felony; and two counts of simple assault (domestic abuse), each misdemeanor offenses. Skunk is scheduled to face a jury trial in December unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date. According to an arrest affidavit, Skunk allegedly began fighting people at a residence while intoxicated.

* David Goodwin, 43, of Dolton, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for possession of an unauthorized substance (cannabis) while in jail, a Class 6 felony. Video surveillance showed Goodwin was in possession of marijuana while in jail. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins recommended the maximum two-year prison sentence. Judge Giles recognized Goodwin's success in obeying all laws since his release from prison. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Aaron Cooper, 41, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Sept. 19. He's facing manufacturing, distribution and possession of schedule I or II drugs, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; drug free zone violation, a Class 4 felony; conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess drugs, a Class 4 felony; conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount of 1 ounce or less, a Class 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and a 1/2 pound, a Class 6 felony. Davison County prosecuting attorneys filed a new charge against Cooper that alleges he's a habitual offender. He previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges he's facing and scheduled to take the case to a jury trial in the fall.

* Schuyler Totton, 30, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Prior to Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Totton failed to appear in court for a scheduled appearance. Prosecuting attorney Miskimins said Totton's failure to appear in the past was a "red flag" and expected he would be on a "tight leash" if sentenced to probation. Totton was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was ordered to serve two years of probation, as part of his sentencing.

* Terri Johnson, 60, of Sioux Falls, admitted to violating probation. She was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. As part of her sentencing, she was ordered to serve two years of probation.