Davison County felony court cases for June 6

Jun. 8—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, June 6, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Roberta Woodside, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for distribution of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. She was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. The distribution of a controlled substance in a drug free zone carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. A presiding judge can deviate from imposing the mandatory minimum, but Judge Giles imposed the five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence. Woodside's charges stem from her selling a controlled drug to a confidential informant at a local gas station that was within 1,000 feet from John Paul II Elementary school. Woodside's attorney, Keith Goehring, argued Woodside had a breakthrough while seeking help for her mental health at a South Dakota facility during her incarceration and said a prison sentence could lead to setbacks on her road to recovery. Goehring also explained Woodside turned to substance use to cope with her history of suffering from traumatic events. For the distribution charge, she received credit for serving 206 days in jail. Woodside also received credit for serving 204 days in jail for the possession of a controlled substance charge.

* Brenda Dwyer, 50, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced Tuesday for three separate drug possession charges. For all three of the possession of a controlled substance (meth) charges, which are each Class 5 felonies, she was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. In total, Dwyer had a combined 15 years of prison time suspended for the charges. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said the "wheels really fell off" for Dwyer when she racked up three felony drug possession charges in less than a year and recommended a prison sentence be imposed. Dwyer's attorney, Doug Pappendick, pointed to her efforts in rehabilitation as reasons to consider a probation sentence. As part of her sentencing, Dwyer will serve four years of probation.

* Beau Christensen, 42, place of residence unknown, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Christensen allegedly broke into a Mitchell garage and stole $1,150 worth of tools, including a plasma cutter and chop saw. Christensen allegedly pawned the items at two Sioux Falls pawn shops. He was on parole at the time of the burglary. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 43, of Mitchell, was denied her request for a bond modification. Hatwan is in custody for allegedly violating probation, which she's been serving for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. In early May, Hatwan was granted a personal recognizance bond and was charged with possession of meth shortly after her release. During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Giles said he had suspicions that Hatwan was tampering with her drug tests while on probation but did not say there was concrete proof of the allegation. With the bond modification denial, Hatwan remains in custody on a no-bond hold.

* John Fredericks, 52, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

* Tyanna WittJohnson, 18, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, possession of alcohol by a minor and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanor offenses. A bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.

* Cassidy Jones, 23, of Mitchell, was sentenced to six years in prison with six years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney O'Keefe, Jones received roughly $11,000 in paychecks from Pizza Ranch while she was no longer working for the establishment. O'Keefe explained the paychecks were delivered to her by mistake. However, Jones used some of the money to install funds into an inmate's commissary account, O'Keefe said. As part of her sentencing, Jones was ordered to serve six years of probation and help pay roughly $12,000 in restitution fees. She was granted a suspended imposition with the condition of successfully completing probation.

* Deven Winter, 21, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for violating probation. She's serving probation for identity theft, a Class 6 felony.

* Ernest Isburg, 60, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Bryon Fischer, 49, of Mitchell, had his case extended two weeks. Fischer is facing the following charges: grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, reckless driving and failure to make a proper stop, each misdemeanor offenses. According to an arrest affidavit, Fischer allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit on March 5 after taking an "unknown amount" of pills. During the pursuit that stretched from high-traffic Mitchell roads to Highway 38 on the east side of Mitchell, Fischer allegedly attempted to strike a Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle, which caused the trooper to swerve toward a nearby ditch, the affidavit says. The pursuit came to an end when Fischer's truck began experiencing mechanical problems along Highway 25. When Fischer brought the truck to a stop, officers managed to arrest him. According to the affidavit, Fischer began experiencing medical problems when officers took him into custody, prompting emergency transportation to Avera Queen of Peace hospital in Mitchell.

* Zeraya Sellers, 19, of Mitchell, denied violating probation on Tuesday. Sellers was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to attorneys, Sellers is facing additional charges in Hanson County. She was granted a PR bond on Tuesday to allow her release from jail. There are bond conditions attached to Sellers' PR bond.

* Marcus Eaglestar, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. His attorney, Zach Flood, said the drug possession charge is Eaglestar's first felony offense. He was granted a suspended imposition with the condition of successfully completing probation. Eaglestar received credit for serving 51 days in jail.

* Ian Austin, 27, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Austin's case was extended two weeks.

* Aria Uthe, 25, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing in connection to a possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A $5,000 cash bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest.