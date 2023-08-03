Davison County felony court cases for Aug. 1

Aug. 3—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Ezra Richardson, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was on parole at the time of his arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, Richardson was pulled over for a traffic violation, which resulted in a vehicle search. The search uncovered a meth syringe and marijuana items. He remains under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

* Joseph Majercik, 24, of Mitchell, denied violating probation on Tuesday. Majercik was serving probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), each a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was recently terminated from James Valley Drug Court — a program he was court-ordered to complete as part of his probation. Majercik is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15 and remains in custody.

* Joseph Marr, 30, of Rapid City, denied violating probation on Tuesday. He was granted a Personal Recognizance bond (PR bond) to allow his release from jail. According to his attorney, Zach Flood, Marr is facing new charges in Pennington County. Marr is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

* Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, had a bench warrant issued for her arrest after failing to appear in court Tuesday. She failed a drug test on Tuesday just prior to her scheduled court hearing, attorney Zach Flood said. Flood explained the proceeding couldn't take place while the defendant, Jarabek, was under the influence of a substance. Judge Giles indicated that Jarabek had a similar incident with drug test issues on court dates in the past. Jarabek is awaiting to be sentenced for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.

* Thomas Wipf, 31, of Mitchell, was denied a request to modify bond in connection to a grand theft charge in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Wipf allegedly stole a shopping cart from a local grocery store, along with a pair of boots from a nearby hog business. He allegedly took $511 worth of unpaid groceries in addition to the alleged shopping cart theft. In the affidavit, the shopping cart is said to be worth around $350. Wipf is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Aug. 15.

* Savanna Redday, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a second-offense DUI charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and unauthorized possession of a vehicle, a misdemeanor. Officers said Redday was driving south on Indian Village Road, near the Lake Mitchell amphitheater, when the vehicle she was driving rolled one time and ended up on the east side of the road after striking trees. Redday was driving over the posted speed limit, according to officials.

* Aria Uthe, 25, of Sioux Falls, was granted a furlough on Tuesday to allow her to begin a treatment program while in custody. She is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 43, of Mitchell, had a jury trial scheduled for October 16 in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also facing an alleged probation violation.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation. Abdo Jr. was recently accepted into the Hope Court treatment program. His previous five-year prison time that was suspended remains suspended.

* Todd Hattum, 51, of Harrold, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for a probation violation charge. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Hattum was recently accepted into the Hope Court treatment program.

* Adam Kowall, 39, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for violating a protection order, a Class 6 felony. He was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Gary Sturgil, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 5 felony, simple assault against a law officer, a Class 6 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, speeding on roadways and driving with a revoked license, each misdemeanor offenses. According to an arrest affidavit, Sturgil allegedly refused to walk into jail upon arriving with a police officer and forced officers to carry him inside. He allegedly thrusted toward an officer at the jail.

* Calice Archambault, 21, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. She is serving probation for grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony.

* Trenton Redwater, 24, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony. Redwater was on parole at the time of his arrest. He received credit for serving 102 days in jail.

* Candace Byington, 41, of Lower Brule, failed to appear in court Tuesday for her sentencing hearing in connection to a probation violation. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Kayla Charging Hawk, 38, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Casey Charging Hawk, 21, admitted to violating probation. Charging Hawk was sentenced to serve two years of probation.

* Shanna McReynolds, 27, of Stickney, admitted to violating probation. McReynolds was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. She received credit for serving 40 days in jail.

* Chelsey Habben, 30, of Lake Andes, failed to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing in connection to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony. An indictment alleges Habben stole over $5,000 from a bank account belonging to Make-it-Mine Design in Mitchell. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Jessica Lybarger, 37, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Daniel Wateski, 47, of Chatfield, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and (mushrooms), each Class 5 felonies, a second-offense DUI, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing a police officer, which are misdemeanor offenses. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a man chasing another vehicle with a baseball bat on Interstate 90 who was allegedly reported as Wateski. Officers had to force Wateski into a patrol vehicle when he was allegedly resisting officers from conducting sobriety tests. As he was being transported to jail, Wateski allegedly told officers there was a "C4" — a term used to describe explosive devices — in his vehicle that was about to blow up, the affidavit alleges. When officers searched the vehicle for any potential explosive devices inside, a mushroom candy bar and meth syringe were found, court documents say. No explosive devices were identified during the search, according to an affidavit. Wateski is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.