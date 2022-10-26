Davison County felony court cases for Oct. 25

Oct. 26—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Oct. 25, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* John Holznagel, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Davison County prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said Holznagel led officers on a vehicle pursuit through residential parts of Mitchell, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph. The vehicle pursuit was terminated due public safety risks after he nearly caused a crash, an affidavit says. Officers managed to arrest him after retrieving his credit card information from a Mitchell gas station, which allowed officers to identify him. Holznagel was sentenced to two years of probation for the eluding charge. He was granted a suspended imposition with the condition of completing probation.

* Jose Arias-Aquino, 21, of Mitchell, was denied his request for a bond modification on Tuesday. Arias-Aquino is facing the following charges: grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, distribution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount between a 1/2 pound and 1 pound, drug free zone violation, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation. He is facing 54 years in prison for the handful of alleged charges. Arias-Aquino's charges stem from him allegedly stealing a handgun and wielding it inside of a Mitchell bar. An arrest affidavit says officers located the then-heavily intoxicated Arias-Aquino inside an apartment complex in Mitchell covered in blood with a loaded pistol. It's unclear what resulted in him being covered in blood. He was serving probation for his role in a robbery, which he was granted a suspended imposition for prior to his latest arrest. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe recommended denying Arias-Aquino's bond modification request, citing the "serious nature" of the charges. Judge Giles kept the no bond condition in place and denied any modifications. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December.

* Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing. After Judge Giles ordered Jarabek to perform a drug test prior to proceeding with her hearing on Tuesday, she was taken into custody due the test detecting meth and THC. Jarabek failed to perform drug tests — a requirement of her bond conditions — over the past three weeks, which is why she was ordered to complete a drug test on Tuesday. She is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor charges. Jarabek is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December unless she changes her plea prior to trial.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February. Hatwan is facing a separate drug possession charge that she's awaiting trial for.

* Janis Fast Horse, 46, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for pimping, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. At previous hearings, prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said Fast Horse's charges stemmed from an incident in which she was approached by a minor asking to arrange a sexual scenario with another woman for $40. Elgina Callahan, 48, was the other woman who played a role in the sexual acts with a minor. Callahan previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape of a minor. Fast Horse's attorney, Richard Rylance, pointed to evidence showing the victim recanted earlier statements alleging Fast Horse punched the victim in the face as a key factor that should be considered in Fast Horse's sentencing. Judge Giles acknowledged the victim appeared to alter statements summarizing the sexual incident. Although she avoided prison time, Fast Horse was ordered to pay roughly $5,000 in restitution fees to the victim.

* Roger Love, 36, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for vehicle grand theft, possession of a controlled substance (meth) as a habitual offender and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Love failed to appear at his early October hearing, claiming the vehicle he was intending to use for transportation to his hearing was stolen prior to the hearing. He was given an opportunity to appear on Tuesday without a bench warrant out for his arrest. Due to his failure to appear Tuesday, Judge Giles issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

* Clarence Stands, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years of probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Stands was granted a suspended imposition with the condition of completing probation. His attorneys, Reid Kiner and Doug Pappendick, cited Stands' clean criminal record as grounds making him a good candidate for a suspended imposition.

* Ynosencia Lopez-Ferguson, 19, of Flandreau, was denied her request for a bond modification. She is facing an alleged probation violation charge. Lopez-Ferguson was serving probation for possession of meth. Her alleged probation violations include being removed from a treatment program, failing multiple drug tests and absconding from her probation officer. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins dubbed her an "absconder" and a "danger to herself." She failed to appear in court multiple times over the past year. He recommended against any bond modifications. Lopez-Ferguson is seeking to enter the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Kevin Poor Bear, 47, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Dale Nelson, 54, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a forged instrument with intent to defraud and identity theft, each Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He's scheduled to face a jury trial in early February.

* Mynor Andrade, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Andrade was found passed out in his vehicle that was still running at the time of his arrest. A blood alcohol test showed he was over twice the .08 legal limit to operate a vehicle. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

* Jeremy Zwetzig, 42, of Mitchell, appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Zwetzig's next hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22. At Zwetzig's Oct. 13 hearing that he failed to appear for, Davison County State's Attorney Miskimins indicated Zwetzig is a subject being investigated for a series of property crimes.

* Peter McKeen, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failure to register his address as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended.

* Sonny Antelope, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failing to register his address as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe recommended a two-year prison sentence be imposed. O'Keefe said Tuesday that Antelope was informed he could not reside in the area he chose to reside in due to it being in a safe zone, which is an area sex offenders are prohibited to live. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Antelope was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Richard Espinoza, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to simple assault (domestic abuse), a Class 1 misdemeanor, and violating a protection order, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February unless he changes his plea prior to trial.

* Pete Ringingshield, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to obstructing a law officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and failing to appear in court, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Ringingshield was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Joseph Majercik, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), both Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Majercik's charges stem from him being found passed out and unresponsive in a bathroom at a Mitchell business while under the influence of controlled substances. Majercik was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He was ordered to serve eight years of probation as part of his sentencing. Majercik was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program. Judge Giles stipulated Majercik must complete the treatment program to avoid prison time.

* Nikole McCarty, 34, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday in connection to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 5 felonies. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Clarissa Gonzales, 37, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, driving with a revoked license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a continuance, which moved he next hearing to Nov. 2.

* Travis Adams, 33, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

* Kammi Harless, 34, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for an alleged probation violation. She was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth).

* Aria Uthe, 25, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

* Christopher Sudbeck, 48, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Nov. 22. He is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less.

* Brian Odegard, 41, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Odegard's request for a PR bond was granted on Tuesday with the condition of performing drug tests.