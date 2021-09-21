Davison County felony court cases for Sept. 14

Sep. 21—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Clinton Maddox, 29, of Lindale, Texas, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was granted a suspended imposition. As part of his sentence, Maddox was still ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Daniel Walker, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape. Walker faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9. According to the affidavit, Walker had sex with a 19-year-old victim while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent.

* Cale Bender, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and violation of a drug free zone, each of which are felonies. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of stolen property, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

* Jarrett Ryant, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to second degree burglary and grand theft. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28. Ryant could face up to 17 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the charges if found guilty.

* Lucas Zobrist, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to domestic simple assault. He was granted a suspended imposition. Zobrist was ordered to be on one year of good behavior and pay a $500 fine as part of his sentencing.

* Michael Madsen, 48, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended, while receiving credit for 71 days served in jail. Madsen was also ordered to serve two years of probation as part of his sentencing.

* Jason Kelly, 45, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison, with three years suspended. He was ordered to serve two years of probation, along with 14 days in jail. Kelly received credit for serving 47 days in jail. However, he's facing additional charges in Florida, which is where he's been residing.

Story continues

* James Wessels, 40, of Woonsocket, did not appear in court. According to his attorney, Wessels was recently terminated from the Glory House treatment center and will be transported back to Davison County Jail.

* Thomas McClain, 60, of Smith Center, Kansas, pleaded not guilty to possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana, distribution and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute 1 pound or more and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Joseph Larvie, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for a third domestic abuse simple assault charge, which makes it a class 6 felony. According to his attorney, Larvie allegedly fled a treatment center. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Mona Stork, 46, of Mitchell, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Stork was ordered to serve four years of probation as part of her sentencing. When she was arrested, Stork was charged with numerous possession of controlled substance charges, as officers found methamphetamine, lorazepam, oxycontin and alprazolam, according to the affidavit. While getting processed into Davison County Jail, officers found a marijuana smoking device in her possession as well.

* William Lyons, 30, pleaded not guilty to failing to register new address as a sex offender and failure to accurately provide information. He was granted a furlough due to his acceptance into the Glory House treatment facility.

* Matthew Nunez, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and hash wax). A pre-sentence report was granted. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26.

* David Spirirttrack, 23, of Sioux Falls, denied violating probation. He was serving probation as part of his sentence he received recently for fourth degree rape involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 16. Spirittrack was granted a suspended imposition for the fourth degree rape charge he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced to two years of probation for the charge as well, which he denied violating.

* Gabriel Shepherd, 19, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court. He has absconded from authorities. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Joseph Phillips, 34, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended, along with four years of probation for simple assault on a law officer and possession of marijuana. He received credit for serving 189 days in jail.

* Issac Eagle Star, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, intentional damage to property ranging in the amount between $400 and $1,000 and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. As part of his bond condition, he must have no contact with the alleged victim.

* Cheyenne Shields, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury to a law officer. A pre-sentence report was ordered prior to her next scheduled hearing on Oct. 26. She could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, if found guilty on the charge.