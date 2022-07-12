Davison County felony court for July 8

Jul. 12—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Friday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Miguel Sandoval, 22, of Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 101 pounds, possession of a controlled substance and distribution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount of 1 pound or more. Sandoval had his cash bond reduced on Friday to $5,000. Sandoval was an occupant in a vehicle that officers pulled over and uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana that was allegedly being transported to be sold, according to court documents. Officers deployed K9 unit drug dogs during the vehicle search and found that there were compartments built into the carpet and seats of the van where the marijuana was being stored. Sandoval is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Wayne Mundell, 45, of Wisconsin, had his cash bond modified on Tuesday to $5,000. He was charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 101 pounds, possession of a controlled substance and distribution and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount of 1 pound or more. If found guilty on all charges, Mundell could face a maximum sentence of up to 35 years in prison. Mundell was driving a van that officers pulled over for crossing the fog lines. During a vehicle search, officers uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana that was allegedly being transported to be sold, according to court documents. Officers deployed K9 unit drug dogs during the vehicle search and found that there were compartments built into the carpet and seats of the van where the marijuana was being stored, according to an affidavit. Mundell allegedly told officers that he was driving the van from California to Wisconsin for a friend but later recanted the statement. Mundell then told officers that he was driving the van containing over 100 pounds of marijuana back to Wisconsin to start an Uber taxi business, an affidavit says. Mundell is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Jamie Sloan, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to sexual contact with a child under 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Barnett said the state has a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for sexual contact with a child under 16. However, Sloan's attorney, Zach Flood, noted the mandatory minimum rule is allowed to be litigated in court. Sloan's charge stems from him grabbing a then-12-year-old victim sexually and rubbing her thighs at his residence. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told Sloan about her anxiety and depression. After opening up to Sloan about her depression and cutting, Sloan allegedly asked the victim to "pull her pants down" to see her thighs, the affidavit says. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27.

* Leah Littlehead, 39, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for violating her probation that she's been serving for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Her probation violation stems from her testing positive for methamphetamine.

* Jerrett Ryant, 18, of Mitchell, admitted to absconding from authorities while on probation. He's been serving probation for grand theft that stemmed from him taking part in a three-person robbery at a Mitchell apartment. Ryant previously admitted to kicking the door down for the trio of suspects to enter the apartment, where they stole firearms, a laptop and ammunition. He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Ryant's probation violation stems from him being removed from a Sioux Falls treatment facility.

* Michael Evans, 41, of Sioux Falls, was granted a personal recognizance bond on Friday to allow his release from jail. Evans was in custody for allegedly failing to appear in court for a recent hearing in connection to charges that he previously pleaded not guilty to, which are possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces and less than a 1/2 pound and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is seeking to have the evidence found in his vehicle to charge him suppressed.

* Neal Ferguson, 43, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. Ferguson allegedly failed to attend a treatment facility in Aberdeen as part of his probation sentence. He is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth). Judge Giles denied Ferguson's request to modify his bond on Friday.

* Melissa Larvie, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating probation. Larvie was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for the probation violation. She said during Friday's hearing that the home she moved into after receiving treatment was full of meth needles. Larvie was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth). She received credit for serving 61 days in jail.

* Taccara Mesteth, 39, of Rapid City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended for (domestic) aggravated assault. She received credit for serving 30 days in jail.

* Richard Miller, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to drug paraphernalia, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was sentenced to serve one year of good behavior.

* Desiree Apgar, 24, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth) as a habitual offender. Apgar credited her treatment she recently received for helping her "change her life around." Judge Giles commended Apgar's rehabilitation efforts through treatment programs as a reason behind his decision to suspend the prison time she was facing.

* Joe Majercik, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to the hearing.

* Danielle Jackson, 44, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to 96 days in jail with 67 days suspended for a first offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a Class 1 misdemeanor. During Friday's hearing, Jackson had 13 days of jail added on to her sentence due to her appearing in court intoxicated. An officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on Jackson, which led them to conduct a sobriety test following her initial sentencing. After sobriety tests revealed she was intoxicated following her initial hearing on Friday, Jackson was then brought back to the courtroom for Judge Giles to impose an additional 13 days in jail. Jackson was also ordered to participate in the 24/7 alcohol screening program.

* Schuyler Totton, 29, of Mount Vernon, had his bond forfeited on Friday for failing to appear in court. Totton is facing a possession of a controlled substance (meth) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Totton has failed to appear in court for multiple hearings in the past few months.

* Joseph Marr, 29, of Rapid City, had his next hearing set for July 20, pending completion of a mental health evaluation. He is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Velinda Butrum, 48, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Butrum was also sentenced to serve two years of probation. She received credit for serving eight days in jail.

* Billie Joe Fischer, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Fischer's sentencing hearing is set for July 20.

* Dakotah Ladeaux, 23, of Pierre, had a jury trial date set for sexual contact with a child under 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. An indictment alleges Ladeaux "knowingly engaged in sexual contact" with a victim who was 10 years old at the time of the alleged incident. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

* Sheldon Little Eagle, 42, of Bridgewater, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Little Eagle has been spending over 20 hours per week in treatment programs since his arrest. Judge Giles pointed to Little Eagle's commitment to treatment and ability to remain sober since his arrest as factors that prompted him to suspend prison time.