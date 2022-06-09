Davison County felony court for June 7

Jun. 9—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding.

* Shavar Glapsy, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison. He allegedly broke into an apartment in Mitchell and stole a drone, clothes and other various items from the residence. Glapsy was homeless at the time of the alleged incident. Prosecuting attorneys argued against Glapsy's request to modify bond on Tuesday, citing the lack of a residence posing a potential problem. His cash bond remains at $5,000. Glapsy will face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Dustin Schmeda, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to serving as an accessory to a felony crime that stemmed from a 2020 robbery in which Schmeda and three other suspects were charged for robbing a victim under the age of 18 with the use of a threatening weapon. Few details were able to be released about the robbery due to the victim being a minor. However, Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Tuesday that Schmeda's role in the robbery was more of an accessory type role. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended and two years of probation. Accessory to a felony crime is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Alfred Walters, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Walters allegedly failed to complete a Urinary Analysis (UA) test. He said on Tuesday that he failed to take the UA to attend to his child who was suffering from neglect and abuse in another state.

* Donald Fasthorse, 49, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, distributing and possessing schedule I or II drugs in a drug free zone and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia unless she changes her plea prior to.

* Brandi Doering, 25, of Mitchell, had her sentencing date set for simple assault against a law officer, a Class 6 felony, and a first-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Tuesday that Doering has failed twice-daily alcohol screenings. Doering previously pleaded guilty to the simple assault charge and DUI. She is set to be sentenced Aug. 2.

* Brian Odegard, 40, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to receiving, transferring and possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said Odegard has two warrants out for his arrest in other counties. He will face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation on Tuesday, a Class 6 felony. He was serving probation for a grand theft charge.

* Natasha Gonzalez, 34, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for violating probation. She was previously granted a suspended imposition for possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. Judge Giles revoked her suspended imposition on Tuesday. Gonzalez was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program, which she was ordered to successfully complete as part of her probation.

* Tania Sazonov, 25, of Sioux Falls, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Judge Giles pointed to her clean criminal record as a major factor for granting the suspended imposition. Sazonov was also ordered to serve two years of probation, which she must successfully complete for the suspended imposition to remain.

* Eric Conrad, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $10,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

* Jose Arias-Aquino, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for being an accessory to a felony robbery, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Arias-Aquino was one of four suspects who was charged in the 2020 robbery in which the suspects robbed a victim under the age of 18 with the use of a threatening weapon. Judge Giles noted Arias-Aquino's role in the robbery was minimal, adding that Arias-Aquino did not cause any physical harm to the victim. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Sidney Eagle Star, 29, of Mitchell, had his next hearing set for June 21 in connection to an alleged probation violation. He previously denied violating probation. Eagle Star is serving probation as part of his sentencing that stemmed from his third simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury.

* Taten Gale, 23, of Mitchell, had the following charges dismissed upon completion of community service and paying fines: Possession of a controlled substance (THC wax), a Class 5 felony, and grand theft in the amount between $1,000 or $2,500, a Class 6 felony. According to the arrest affidavit, Gale stole several city street signs on his way home from the bar on May 1. After officers stopped Gale and another man with him during the sign theft, they dropped the signs. The affidavit says Gale and Miles Davis, of Mitchell, went back to steal more signs after the officer released them the night of the theft. Officers conducted a search of Gale and Davis' residence several days after the initial encounter with the two and uncovered a handful of stolen city street signs. During the search, officers found THC marijuana extract wax in their residence, which is a controlled substance. Gale was ordered to pay $563 to the city of Mitchell for the stolen signs and complete 40 hours of community service.

* Miles Davis, 22, of Mitchell, had the following charges dismissed upon completion of community service and paying fines: Possession of a controlled substance (THC wax), a Class 5 felony, and grand theft in the amount between $1,000 or $2,500, a Class 6 felony. According to the arrest affidavit, Davis stole several city street signs with Gale in early May. Officers uncovered seven stolen street signs in Davis' residence during a search. Officers also found THC marijuana extract wax in Davis' residence, which is a controlled substance. He was also ordered to pay $563 to the city of Mitchell for the stolen street signs.

* Albert Wirtz, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 oz. or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Wirtz was on parole at the time he was charged. He was granted a personal recognizance bond to allow his release from jail.

* Warren Rowley, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was on parole at the time he was charged. Rowley is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-October unless he changes his plea. He was granted a PR bond to allow his release from jail.

* Cheyenne Shields, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to three years of probation for violating probation. She was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program, which Judge Giles ordered her to complete for the seven-year suspended prison sentence to remain in place.

Amanda Brick, 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska, failed to appear in court Tuesday for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounce or less, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and a DUI. A no bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Cody Cole, 30, of Artonville, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Keith Drapeau, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth). Drapeau was ordered to serve three years of probation. He was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Tracy Ewing, 68, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for the following charges: Simple assault (domestic abuse), possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Giles ordered Ewing's bond be forfeited if apprehended. Ewing previously pleaded guilty to all three felony charges.