DaVita Inc. Provides Commentary on the COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, today provided the following commentary regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinical and operating response to COVID-19

As a caregiving organization, DaVita is focused on the well-being of its patients, caregivers, and physician partners. In this time of public health crisis, DaVita is taking significant steps to continue to provide high-quality care for more than 200,000 patients whose lives depend on receiving dialysis treatment multiple times each week. DaVita's caregivers are on the front lines, providing life-sustaining care for these complex, at-risk patients. DaVita is proud of the more than 50,000 DaVita dialysis nurses, patient care technicians, social workers, dieticians and other caregivers who are stepping up in extraordinary ways, day and night, to help ensure the safety of its patients. DaVita's platform supporting in-center, hospital and home dialysis care has benefitted patients in this crisis as patients often require more than one site of care as their needs evolve.

DaVita has been working collaboratively with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Society of Nephrology, and dialysis providers nationwide to ensure the dialysis community is able to support each other. DaVita implemented a Prepare, Prevent and Respond protocol and is working in lockstep with the CDC on infection control and clinical best practices in response to COVID-19. Such enhanced practices include:

Restricting entry to its clinics to only patients and medical professionals;

Screening every person who enters a DaVita center for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19;

Providing masks to every caregiver and patient who enters the centers and requiring they be worn at all times in the clinic;

Securing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to maintain protocols that meet and exceed CDC guidelines for the safety of caregivers;

Securing COVID-19 testing for patients and caregivers; and

Treating patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 separately from other patients.

In addition to focusing on the health and safety of DaVita's own patients and care teams, DaVita also has been guided by a desire to do its part to preserve precious hospital resources. In a collaboration announced earlier this month, DaVita worked with CMS and others in the dialysis industry to provide designated capacity in its clinic system to treat any dialysis patient who is or is suspected to be COVID-19 positive. By ensuring that dialysis patients can continue to receive treatment in an outpatient setting, regardless of the location of the patient's normal site of care, DaVita seeks to help prevent the build-up in toxins in patients' blood and thus help maintain the strength of their immune systems while also preventing unnecessary hospitalizations.

Financial Operations and Balance Sheet

DaVita has maintained business process continuity during the pandemic by enabling most back office teammates to work productively remotely, and the company has not experienced any significant issues in billing or cash collections as of the end of the first quarter. This transition combined with a strong balance sheet has allowed the company to avoid any meaningful deterioration of its liquidity position resulting from the COVID-19 crisis at this time.

At the end of fiscal year 2019, the company had a leverage ratio of 3.08x, compared to the maximum leverage covenant of 5.00x under its credit agreement.

Additionally, to enhance the company's financial flexibility, the company drew down $500 million from its available revolving credit facility in March.

Expected First Quarter 2020 Financial Performance

Financial impacts of COVID-19 on the company were not felt until late into the first quarter. Though the company has not yet finalized its first quarter financial results, DaVita currently expects no significant impact from COVID-19 on its first quarter financial results. DaVita will discuss the details of the quarter in its scheduled earnings call on May 5, 2020.

Potential Impact of COVID-19

DaVita commends the swift and bold action by the federal government through HHS to support healthcare providers, like DaVita, in this time of crisis. While the details of the program have not been announced, the expressed intent of the CARES Act is to help defray the significant healthcare-related expenses and lost revenue attributable to COVID-19. DaVita expects that the short-term financial impact of COVID-19 resulting from its increased costs, lost revenue and its increase in the treatment of the uninsured, may be offset by the CARES Act payment DaVita received of approximately $ 240 million. However, DaVita's ability to utilize and retain the full amount will depend on the magnitude, timing and nature of the impact of COVID-19, as well as on the guidelines and rules of the program, which have not yet been announced. The company also currently estimates increased revenue from the suspension of 2% Medicare sequestration from May 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020 to be approximately $50 million.