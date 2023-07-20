Davonte Pack retains new attorney, does not enter plea in first court appearance

Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, was meant to be arraigned for a misdemeanor assault charge on July 20, 2023 at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Memphis. The arraignment was reset until August 25, since Pack retained a new attorney to represent him in the case. The charge stems from an altercation between Pack, Morant, and a teenage basketball player at Morant’s house in Eads, TN back in July 2022.

Davonte Pack, close friend of Ja Morant, did not enter a plea at arraignment Thursday morning in Shelby County General Sessions Court. Pack did not have a lawyer sign on to represent him until the appearance, and the arraignment was pushed to Aug. 25.

Pack was booked Wednesday morning, nine days after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is facing one count of misdemeanor assault connected to an altercation at Morant's Eads home that happened during a pick-up basketball game last July.

Pack was released on his own recognizance Wednesday night, according to his bail screening sheet. Judicial Commissioner Leslie Mozingo cited Pack's lack of a criminal record, aside from a no driver's license misdemeanor charge in Kansas, in the bail order.

Although one of Pack and Morant's attorneys, Keenan Carter, was in the courtroom Thursday for the arraignment, Pack retained lawyer Kevin Whitmore Thursday.

Both Pack and Morant are defendants in a civil case stemming from that altercation, which allegedly involved the two men punching Joshua Holloway, a teenage basketball player.

The warrant for Pack's arrest came after his deposition in the civil case was publicly available and reported on. Morant's lawyers, during a hearing in that case, said the warrant was tied directly to Pack's deposition.

"There's no question that what is happening in this case are the same facts upon which this warrant was issued," Morant's other attorney, Will Perry told the court.

Recalling the altercation in his deposition, Pack said Holloway "didn't threaten" him, but said he was "just defending [his] brother." Following his punch, when Holloway was on the ground, Pack told the attorneys at the deposition that he pulled Morant away from the teen and told the Grizzlies star, "No, you don't need to be doing this. We don't need to be doing this."

The admission that Pack punched the teen was directly cited in the affidavit filed in the criminal case by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators then received deposition testimony from a civil proceeding," the affidavit read. "Pack, through deposition testimony taken on 5/23/2023, not only admitted to striking Holloway but further stated that he (Pack) did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head area knocking him to the ground."

The affidavit also said deputies were given medical records from Holloway that were dated the day following the altercation, and that they show "Holloway sustained bodily injury to include a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area where Pack struck him."

According to Holloway's attorneys and witness testimony obtained through depositions in the civil case, Holloway and Morant were in a check-ball situation, and Holloway was rolling the ball to Morant.

Morant picked up the ball and threw a chest pass to Holloway, who then threw the ball at Morant, hitting him in the head. Attorneys on both sides, along with various witness accounts of the altercation, varied in saying whether Holloway intended to hit Morant in the head.

The two players approached each other on the court, according to depositions, and Holloway appeared to "square up" with Morant, who then punched the teen. People who were deposed said the punch from Morant did not knock Holloway down, but Pack then walked up and punched Holloway in the head.

Morant has not been criminally charged, with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office telling The Commercial Appeal in a statement that there was not evidence to charge the case at the time.

"The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a written statement in January. "We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

