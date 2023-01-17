Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum 2023
Jeffrey Dastin
·3 min read

By Jeffrey Dastin

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Business titans trudging through Alpine snow can't stop talking about a chatbot from San Francisco.

Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.

Defining the category is ChatGPT, a chatbot that the startup called OpenAI released in November. The tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering information like a search engine would or prose like an aspiring novelist.

Executives have floated wide-ranging applications for the nascent technology, from use as a programming assistant to a step forward in the global race for AI and military supremacy.

Conference goers with a major stake in the tech's development include Microsoft Corp, whose chief executive, Satya Nadella, is taking the stage at Davos Tuesday and Wednesday.

Microsoft has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. In an announcement that coincided with the conference, Microsoft said it plans to market ChatGPT to its cloud-computing customers.

Later on Tuesday, the political sphere gets to weigh in on the craze. French politician Jean-Noël Barrot planned to join a panel discussion with a Sony Group Corp executive on the technology's impact.

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare Inc, a company that defends websites against cyber attacks and offers other cloud services, sees generative AI as good enough to be a junior programmer or a "really good thought partner."

In an interview, Prince said Cloudflare was using such technology to write code on its Workers platform. Cloudflare is also exploring how such tech can answer inquiries faster for its free-tier customers as well, he said on the annual meeting's sidelines.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc, a software provider helping governments visualize an army's movements or enterprises vet their supply chains, among other tasks, said such AI could have military applications.

Karp told Reuters in Davos, "The idea that an autonomous thing could generate results is basically obviously useful for war."

The country that advances the fastest in AI capabilities is "going to define the law of the land," Karp said, adding that it was worth asking how tech would play a role in any conflict with China.

Businesses including CarMax Inc have already used Microsoft and OpenAI's tech, such as to generate thousands of customer review summaries when marketing used vehicles. Proposed venture-capital investment has also exceeded what some startups want to take.

Such buzz carried through gatherings at Davos, like talk about a slide-generating bot dubbed ChatBCG after the management consulting firm. The service said on its website that it had too much demand to keep operating.

Generative AI is "a game-changer that society and industry need to be ready for," stated an article on the World Economic Forum's website.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Kenneth Li and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus opposition leader denounces trial as 'farce'

    Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia a "farce" and a "show" in an interview with AFP, adding that she had not been given access to court documents ahead of the start of proceedings on Tuesday."I don't even know what my so-called lawyer will be doing tomorrow in this court, how he's going to defend me," she added.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • Foxconn Replaces iPhone Business Chief After Tumultuous Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Key Apple Inc. manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group has appointed a new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, highlighting the company’s efforts to ready a new generation of leaders to help it navigate a post-Covid world.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsChina’s Populat

  • Davos 2023: What we're watching on the ground at the World Economic Forum

    The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is about to get underway. Here's what you need to know about this meeting of the business elite.

  • Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl

    Microsoft Corp on Monday said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley. Microsoft said the startup's tech, which it so far has previewed to its cloud-computing customers in a program it called the Azure OpenAI Service, was now generally available, a distinction that's expected to bring a flood of new usage. The news comes as Microsoft has looked at adding to the $1 billion stake in OpenAI it announced in 2019, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

  • 6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

    Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash.

  • BOJ Policy Change Fears Sideline Bond Sales With Spreads Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will change its yield-curve control policy again is driving up borrowing costs, prompting a raft of scuppered bond deals. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Servi

  • Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit

    SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm's founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was "overly bullish". "If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year," Scaramucci told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Switzerland. January's crypto rally could be sustained as 2023's "halving", when the number of new bitcoins released is cut in half, will constrain supply and drive prices higher, he said.

  • Davos: PwC survey finds 'bleak CEO outlook' for 2023

    CEOs aren't feeling too hopeful on the year ahead, according to a newly-released survey.

  • Wild Bed Bath & Beyond stock moves expose a larger problem with investing

    Time to boost your financial knowledge.

  • Shiba Inu Developers Reveal First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium

    Ecosystem tokens shiba inu, leash and bone will serve as the for the upcoming Ethereum-based blockchain.

  • Samsung SSDs and memory cards are over 60 percent off at Amazon

    Samsung SSDs and memory cards are steeply discounted as part of an Amazon sale.

  • Sex, art theft, and privacy: Lensa exploded overnight — and now the avatar app is dealing with public backlash. Here's what you should know.

    In the weeks since Lensa AI began taking the internet by storm, the app has generated nearly as many controversies as it has digital avatars.

  • Twitter deliberately suspended Tweetbot and other third-party apps, forcing people to use the platform's official app, report says

    A senior engineer at Twitter said suspensions of third party app were "intentional," The Information reported, citing internal messages.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on DeWalt, TurboTax and Winix

    Score amazing savings with the best Amazon deals on tools, tax software, video games and home essentials. Shop DeWalt, Winix, TurboTax and more.

  • Google's massive New Year billboard ad told Apple to fix 'pixelated' photos and videos in texts between iPhones and Androids

    Google has urged Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard with its "Get the Message" campaign since August, and has made other ads calling Apple out.

  • Simple iPhone hack makes reading every app easier

    Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows how to enlarge text, change button shapes and make other customizations on your iPhone apps with a simple hack, making reading easier.

  • Rising Solana Tide Surges 58% In Second Strong Week

    The once-heralded "solana killer" has bounced back, briefly bumping Polygon out of the top ten.

  • Bitcoin miners return from winter storms, difficulty at an all-time high

    The Bitcoin mining difficulty level jumped 10.26% on Monday morning in Hong Kong, hitting an all-time high reading of 37.59 trillion, as several U.S-based miners came back online from recent winter storms that forced them to unplug, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs […]

  • Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will add OpenAI’s viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” building on an existing relationship between the two companies as Microsoft mulls taking a far larger stake in OpenAI.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsChina’s Population Shrinks for First