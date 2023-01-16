Davos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession

3
Leela de Kretser
·2 min read

By Leela de Kretser

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Climate change is increasing malaria infections, the executive director of the world's biggest health fund said in Davos on Monday.

Huge surges in malaria infections followed recent floods in Pakistan and cyclones in Mozambique in 2021, said Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

"Whenever you have an extreme weather event it's fairly common to have a surge of malaria," he said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The increase in extreme weather events, and the resulting large pools of standing water that attract mosquitoes, are leaving poorer populations vulnerable.

He said climate change was also changing the geography of mosquitoes. The highlands of Africa, in Kenya and Ethiopia, are now succumbing to malaria because of a shift in the low temperatures that once made the area unsustainable for mosquitoes.

Sands runs the world's largest global fund, which invests in fighting tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS in some of the poorest nations in the world.

The fund, which set a target of raising $18 billion, has so far raised $15.7 billion, the largest amount of money ever raised in global health.

Part of the shortfall, he said, was a billion dollar hit from currency fluctuations that affected donations.

Looking ahead, climate change is just one of the factors that could hamper efforts to eradicate the diseases, Sands said.

The war in Ukraine has led to a worsening of AIDS and tuberculosis. In middle income countries such as India, Pakistan and Indonesia, tuberculosis cases amongst the poorest populations are also rising.

With fears of a global recession rising, Sands said those countries would come under increased pressure.

"I think the big concern from our perspective is what happens to health budgets in the 120 or so countries we are investing."

And even within those health budgets, how much is being taken up by COVID?"

(Writing by Leela de Kretser; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana State Prison inmate dies in fire; suit over previous fire death set for July trial

    A judge last spring wrote of "dangerous lapses" in preparedness for fire. Spokeswoman declines Monday to say if improvements have been made.

  • New regulatory definitions needed for digital assets -Circle CEO

    Major markets such as the United States need new statutory definitions of digital assets to provide regulatory clarity for the sector, Jeremy Allaire, CEO of USDC stablecoin issuer Circle said on Monday. Allaire said blockchain technology itself should be viewed similarly to an operating system, while individual use cases should be regulated separately. "New definitions ... would help provide more clarity on which regulators are involved in what activity," Allaire told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

  • Climate leaders say 3 conversations need to happen at the World Economic Forum this week to lock in a sustainable future

    More than 2,500 business leaders and politicians are making their way to the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum's 53rd annual meeting at Davos.

  • Bill Gates is optimistic about the future of fake meat and plant-based foods

    "I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," Gates said during his annual Reddit AMA this week.

  • Don’t believe the podium talk at Davos–but capitalism is really starting to change

    The rise of purpose-led companies is changing the face of capitalism, writes Patagonia's Beth Thoren.

  • Davos 2023: Big Oil in sights of climate activist protests

    DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -Big oil firms came under pressure at the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from activists who accused them of hijacking the climate debate, while a Greta Thunberg-sponsored "cease and desist" campaign gained support on social media. Major energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda. "We are demanding concrete and real climate action," said Nicolas Siegrist, the 26-year-old organiser of the protest who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says Bo

  • Climate activists chant ‘eat the rich’ at Davos summit amid big oil concerns

    ‘We are demanding concrete and real climate action’

  • This Village Is Standing in the Way of Germany’s Coal Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- The protest started cheerfully enough on Wednesday, with music blaring and flags flying even under the driving rain. Then the police arrived, decked out in riot gear and backed by bulldozers, ready to demolish the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of an opencast coal mine in the heart of Europe.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Secon

  • Climate activists protest in Davos ahead of WEF

    STORY: Dozens of protesters raised placards and chanted slogans as they arrived by train in the ski resort, where hundreds of political leaders and major economic figures are set to meet starting Monday (January 16).Later in the week, a group of over 200 millionaires from 13 countries will also be releasing a letter calling on Davos attendees to get serious about tackling extreme wealth and embrace significant tax increases on the wealthy.Many protesters also slammed WEF participants' handling of climate issues."It’s important to be here to show what are the problems of the World Economic Forum,” protester Claudio Bernhard said.Failure to tackle climate change and environmental degradation dominate the ranking of top risks facing the planet in the next decade, a WEF survey of global risk specialists found.Moreover, current-day challenges including the rising cost of living, persistent energy and food supply crunches and heavy national debts threaten to thwart the collective will and cooperation needed to address such problems, they concluded.On Sunday, some protesters also gathered in front of BlackRock offices in Davos to call for the global investment giant to cancel the debt of poorer countries in order for them to tackle climate crisis more efficiently.

  • Have we reached ‘peak meat’? Why one country is trying to limit its number of livestock

    Dutch farms are feeling the squeeze from EU rules and need to make sweeping changes to the farm system – could a huge producer like the US follow suit?

  • Davos 2023: Climate activists protest the presence of oil giants at World Economic Forum

    Climate activists are staging protests in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of this week's World Economic Forum to oppose the presence of oil and gas firms.